II-VI Incorporated to Present at Barclays 2019 Global Technology, Media & Telecommunications Conference

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II-VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, today announced that the Company will present at the following upcoming investor conference:



Barclays 2019 Global Technology, Media & Telecommunications Conference

Place: The Palace Hotel, San Francisco

Date: Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019

Time: 1:00 p.m. PST / 4:00 p.m. EST

Presenters

Dr. Chuck Mattera, Chief Executive Officer

Mary Jane Raymond, Chief Financial Officer

A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed via the Investors section of the II-VI website at https://www.ii-vi.com/investors-events/ . A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website following the conclusion of the event.

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, materials processing, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com .

CONTACT: Mark Lourie Vice President, Corporate Communications corporate.communications@ii-vi.com www.ii-vi.com/contact-us







