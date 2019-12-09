Varonis Presents Best Practices in Securing Regulated Data at the Gartner Identity & Access Management Summit 2019

/EIN News/ -- Learn how regulations like the GDPR and the upcoming California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) will impact your security programs and priorities in 2020



NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc . (NASDAQ: VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, announces its event schedule for the Gartner Identity & Access Management Summit 2019 on December 10-12 in Las Vegas.

Varonis highlights at Gartner Identity & Access Management Summit 2019:

Visit Varonis: During exhibit hall hours, visit Booth #607 to learn how Varonis helps reduce risk by providing the enterprise-wide visibility across your hybrid cloud: effective discovery, auditing, and compliance reporting across a wide variety of regulatory standards.

Presentation: Learn how data-centric regulations like the GDPR and the CCPA are forcing organizations to make sure that personal information is stored on systems that have privacy by design and default. Learn about the challenges organizations face keeping regulated data safe and private.



Session: Can Identity Management Solve the Problem of Data Privacy?

Date: December 12 at 11:00 am PT

Location: Augustus III





Learn how data-centric regulations like the GDPR and the CCPA are forcing organizations to make sure that personal information is stored on systems that have privacy by design and default. Learn about the challenges organizations face keeping regulated data safe and private. Can Identity Management Solve the Problem of Data Privacy? December 12 at 11:00 am PT Augustus III Not attending? Sign up for a demo or a Data Risk Assessment.

Additional Resources

About Gartner Identity and Access Management Summit

At Gartner Identity & Access Management Summit , attendees will learn how to deliver successful IAM programs that takes business wherever digital transformation leads. Gartner analysts will talk about the latest strategies, tactics, and trends pertinent to IAM executives, managers, and architects.

About Varonis

Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects insider threats and cyberattacks by analyzing data, account activity and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. With a focus on data security, Varonis serves a variety of use cases, including governance, compliance, classification and threat analytics. Varonis started operations in 2005 and, as of September 30, 2019, had approximately 6,900 customers worldwide, spanning leading firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, energy and utilities, consumer and retail, media and entertainment, technology and education sectors.

