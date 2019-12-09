Galectin Therapeutics’ Phase 2 NASH Cirrhosis Clinical Trial Results on Belapectin (GR-MD-02) Published in Gastroenterology

/EIN News/ -- NORCROSS, Ga., Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galectin Therapeutics Inc.(NASDAQ:GALT), the leading developer of therapeutics that target galectin proteins, today announced that a paper highlighting the results of its NASH-CX Phase 2 clinical trial in NASH cirrhosis have been published in the peer-reviewed journal Gastroenterology. The paper, titled “Effects of Belapectin, an Inhibitor of Galectin-3, in Patients with Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis with Cirrhosis and Portal Hypertension,” was authored primarily by Naga Chalasani, M.D., of the Indiana University School of Medicine with the extensive support and assistance of many others.



Gastroenterology is the most prominent journal in the field of gastrointestinal disease. As the official journal of the AGA Institute, Gastroenterology delivers up-to-date and authoritative coverage of both basic and clinical gastroenterology. The paper is available now on the journal’s website , gastrojournal.org, and will be included in an official issue of the journal at a later date.

The paper outlines that in a phase 2b study of 162 patients with NASH, cirrhosis, and portal hypertension, one year of biweekly infusion of belapectin was safe but not associated with significant reduction in HVPG or fibrosis, compared with placebo. However, in a subgroup analysis of patients without esophageal varices, 2 mg/kg belapectin (GR-MD-02) did reduce HVPG and development of varices. This subgroup analysis suggests that there may be benefits from belapectin in patients with NASH cirrhosis without esophageal varices. Further, if this observation can be reproduced in subsequent studies, belapectin may have a role in the management of patients with NASH cirrhosis and portal hypertension but no varices. Galectin Therapeutics is planning an adaptively-designed Phase 3 trial of belapectin in NASH cirrhosis patients as previously disclosed. A recent presentation is available on the Company’s website .

“Our special thanks to Dr. Chalasani and his team, who wrote the paper with the help of Dr. Adam Allgood and others at Galectin, and assistance of the other authors,” said Harold H. Shlevin, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Galectin Therapeutics.

“We are gratified that the results of the NASH-CX study and the quality of our science merited inclusion in a peer-reviewed journal of the caliber of Gastroenterology. The learnings from this Phase 2 study are being applied in the design of the Phase 3 trial,” concluded Shlevin.

Galectin Therapeutics believes the NASH-CX trial is the first large, randomized clinical trial of any drug to demonstrate a clinically meaningful improvement in such patients.

About Belapectin (GR-MD-02)

Belapectin (also known as GR-MD-02) is a complex carbohydrate drug that targets galectin-3, a critical protein in the pathogenesis of fatty liver disease and fibrosis. Galectin-3 plays a major role in diseases that involve scarring of organs including fibrotic disorders of the liver, lung, kidney, heart and vascular system. The drug binds to galectin-3 proteins and disrupts its function. Belapectin is the first drug in a large, randomized clinical trial to demonstrate a clinically meaningful improvement in portal hypertension or liver biopsy in patients with NASH cirrhosis without varices. Galectin Therapeutics is undertaking a Phase 3 clinical trial in this patient population. Belapectin also has robust efficacy in pre-clinical cancer models in combination with immunotherapy agents; a Phase 1b extension to the cancer trial is currently underway.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics is developing promising carbohydrate-based therapies for the treatment of fibrotic liver disease and cancer based on the Company's unique understanding of galectin proteins, which are key mediators of biologic function. Galectin seeks to leverage extensive scientific and development expertise as well as established relationships with external sources to achieve cost-effective and efficient development. The Company is pursuing a development pathway to clinical enhancement and commercialization for its lead compounds in liver fibrosis and cancer.

Additional information is available at www.galectintherapeutics.com .

