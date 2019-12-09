Harsco Environmental Joins ResponsibleSteel™, the World’s First Sustainability Standard for the Steel Industry

/EIN News/ -- CAMP HILL, Pa., Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) announced today that its Environmental division has joined ArcelorMittal, Daimler, BMW and others in the world’s first sustainability standard for the steel industry.



ResponsibleSteel™ is the industry’s first global multi-stakeholder standard and certification initiative, dedicated to defining and promoting responsible practice, aimed at improving:

Climate change and greenhouse gas emissions

Water stewardship and biodiversity

Human rights & labor rights

Community relations and business integrity

Steel is the world’s most widely-used material, and those who utilize it in the transport, automotive, infrastructure, packaging, construction, energy and white goods sectors are under increasing pressure to ensure that materials are responsibly-sourced. As the world’s first responsible sourcing certification scheme, ResponsibleSteel aims to help the steel industry meet these expectations.

“We are pleased to join ResponsibleSteel and to have the opportunity to partner with our global steel customers and other key stakeholders to support the implementation of sustainability standards for steel production,” said Harsco Sustainability and Environmental Solutions Vice President Cope Willis. “This collaboration is another step in Harsco’s continuing efforts to lead the steel industry into a more sustainable future.”

To learn more about this initiative, please visit: https://www.responsiblesteel.org/about/

About Harsco Environmental

Harsco's Environmental division is the largest and most comprehensive provider of onsite material processing and environmental services to the global metals industry, with operations at over 130 customer sites across more than 32 countries. The division is a technology partner to cleaner, more efficient metal production, providing customers with economically and environmentally viable solutions for the treatment and reuse of production waste streams. Visit www.harsco-environmental.com to learn more.

About Harsco Corporation

Harsco Corporation is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, and innovative technologies for the rail and energy sectors. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 11,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com .

Investor Contact

David Martin

717.612.5628

damartin@harsco.com Media Contact

Jay Cooney

717.730.3683

jcooney@harsco.com



