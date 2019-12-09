Food Safety Testing and Technologies Market SWOT Analysis of Top Key Player Forecasts to 2025

New Study Reports "Food Safety Testing and Technologies Market 2019 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2025" Added.

New Market Study, Report "Food Safety Testing and Technologies Market 2019 Global Industry Demand, Opportunities, Growth Drivers, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2025" Has been Added on WiseGuyReports.com.

Global Food Safety Testing and Technologies Market Munches on Growth with Advanced Sensors

This report provides in depth study of “Food Safety Testing and Technologies Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Food Safety Testing and Technologies Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Food safety testing and technologies market report is a comprehensive study of various techniques, technologies, and services. Rising cases of food contamination, increasing automation, and heavy-costs associated with potential contamination is driving a greater need for food safety. However, food safety is extremely complex. Despite their best efforts, retail outlets, warehouses, and food logistics continue to lag behind the legal requirements. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, 48 million develop food-borne illnesses each year. Moreover, 3000 of these cases result in death, while 1, 28,000 end-up requiring hospitalization. Furthermore, complexity in food items, including genetically processed foods, pathogen detection, pesticide discovery, and food authenticity, make way for a long list of opportunities for players in the food safety and technologies market.

Important Key Players:

When it comes about the key players of the industry, the names like SGS (Switzerland), Bureau Veritas (France), Intertek Group (U.K.), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), ALS (Australia), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merieux NutriSciences (US), AsureQuality (New Zealand), Microbac Laboratories (US), Romer Labs Diagnostic (Austria) etc. do appear at the First Rows.

Segmentation

The food safety testing and technologies market report will likely be segmented on the basis of type into GM food safety, food pathogen, food authenticity, meat speciation, and pesticide residue. Among these, the growth of e-commerce and rising cases of labeling frauds are likely to drive considerable growth for food authenticity. Moreover, the high need to detect the safety of meats and understand their original ingredients will also drive growth for meat speciation. Testing is often done for the prime purpose of meeting the legal criteria for safety, labeling, and approvals. The various application segments of this report will cover the food quality supervision bureau’s application, as well as laboratory demands. Investors can also request customization in segments depending on their area of interest.

Regional Analysis

The food safety testing and technologies market report will cover all key regions of the globe including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, North America has witnessed severe outbreaks of food-borne illnesses in recent times. Cases like Salmonella outbreaks, stringent regulatory environment for food safety, and growing emphasis on advanced technologies for food detection will drive robust growth in the region.

Industry News

USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture sponsored research has made a major breakthrough in the detection of cattle disease and insecticides in foods. The new research promises to put nanotechnology to work to discover organophosphates, 40 times smaller than EPA’s current recommendation. The technology can be used to detect cattle diseases before physical symptoms appear. The new sensors work similarly to glucose-strips for diabetic patients. These are easy to use, inexpensive, and can detect contaminants as small as 0.6 nanometres.



