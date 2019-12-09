Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) 2019 Global Opportunities And Industry Analysis Forecasts To 2025

Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles And Trends Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) Industry

Description

This research report provides a bird’s eye view of the Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) industry with an in-depth focus on the previous and current market status and a projected outlook for the industry over a specific time frame or forecast period, based on previous historical trends. The overview section of the report provides a description of the product or service along with its application in various industry verticals. It also includes the analysis of the technology employed for the market, the latest industry trends, the factors influencing market growth and those hindering it, the geographical spread of the market and the highest performing regions as well as the latest industry news and competitive scenario across the globe.

Key Players

With regard to the global competitive landscape for the Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) market, this report also provides a detailed analysis of the leading players in this market on a global scale, and the different strategies adopted by them to gain a competitive edge over their peers, such as entering into agreements and collaborations to expand their business in other regions and investing in the latest technology to bring about innovation in their product or services.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

Raytheon Company

SAAB Group

Thales Group

Airbus Group

BAE Systems

Boeing

General Dynamics

Israel Aerospace Industries

Finmeccanica

Almaz-Antey

Reutech Radar Systems

Rockwell Collins

Segmentation

The segment analysis accounts for the usage and types of products/services all around the globe. The perceptive study is based on market research from 2019-2025. It manages to cover all the major market regions and sectors such as the Asia-Pacific, North America, Africa & the Middle East, and Europe.

Segment by Type

Ground-Based AMDR

Naval-Based AMDR

Airborne-Based AMDR

Segment by Application

Ballistic Missile Defense

Conventional

Research Methodology

The primary research includes interviews with leaders in leading companies, industry associations and regulatory bodies. The primary sources of published data include company annual reports, SEC filings and government and industry publications. Secondary sources comprise of literature searches, industry journals and other commercial publications. Market data for estimates and forecasts are pooled from a wide range of sources.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR)

1.1 Definition of Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR)

1.2 Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Ground-Based AMDR

1.2.3 Naval-Based AMDR

1.2.4 Airborne-Based AMDR

1.3 Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Ballistic Missile Defense

1.3.3 Conventional

1.4 Global Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

....

8 Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Lockheed Martin

8.1.1 Lockheed Martin Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Lockheed Martin Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Lockheed Martin Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Northrop Grumman

8.3 Raytheon Company

8.4 SAAB Group

8.5 Thales Group

8.6 Airbus Group

8.7 BAE Systems

8.8 Boeing

8.9 General Dynamics

8.9.1 General Dynamics Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) Production Sites and Area Served

8.9.2 General Dynamics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.9.3 General Dynamics Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.10 Israel Aerospace Industries

8.10.1 Israel Aerospace Industries Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) Production Sites and Area Served

8.10.2 Israel Aerospace Industries Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.10.3 Israel Aerospace Industries Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.11 Finmeccanica

8.12 Almaz-Antey

8.13 Reutech Radar Systems

8.14 Rockwell Collins

Continued...

