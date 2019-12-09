Nuclear Imaging Devices and Equipment Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2022

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Nuclear Imaging Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022” reports to its database.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nuclear Imaging Devices and Equipment Market:

Executive Summary

Nuclear Imaging Devices and Equipment are used for diagnosing numerous health conditions in the body. The radioactive material called radiotracers are injected in the bloodstream or inhaled or swallowed. These devices are non-invasive and painless. These imaging tests allow the detection of gamma rays by a special camera and a computer that creates images of the insides of the body and provides unique information by detecting and identifying the disease at an earlier stage. These imaging devices make it easy for medical professionals or doctors to diagnose the disease and then make a suitable treatment plan for the patient.

The nuclear imaging devices and equipment differ a lot from the traditional testing methods, such as a CT or MRI. The radiation exposure in the imaging devices is kept as low as possible and depends on the type of disease. The nuclear imaging devices study the organ, tissue or disease-specific procedures like lungs scan, heart scan, bone scan, brain scan, tumour infection, etc. Heart disease, gastrointestinal, endocrine, neurological disorders and other dysfunctionalities are also diagnosed, evaluated and treated with the help of nuclear imaging devices and equipment.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4588859-nuclear-imaging-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

The global Nuclear Imaging Devices and Equipment market report values the global product market at about US$3.3 billion in the year 2018 and estimates the growth of the industry at US$3.76 billion at a growing CAGR of 3.3 throughout 2022. The report covers the market characteristics and size including both historical data and the future prospects of the global Nuclear Imaging Devices and Equipment market. The competitive landscape, the latest development trends and the strategies are highlighted in the global market report. These trends and strategies are likely to increase the future development of the global Nuclear Imaging Devices and Equipment market.

Market Segmentation

The increasing prevalence and incidence of some chronic diseases like cancer and heart diseases among the population can be diagnosed at a relatively early stage with the use of nuclear imaging devices and equipment. According to the international agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), the cancer cases have increased to 18.1 million and almost 9.6 million deaths in 2018. This growing rate of cancer patients is driving the market rise of the product. On the basis of product type, the global nuclear imaging devices and equipment market has been split into:

PET systems

SPECT systems

Planar Scintigraphy

Based on the application coverage, the global nuclear imaging devices and equipment market has been categorized into:

Cardiology

Oncology

Neurology

Other applications(Urology, Orthopedics, Thyroid-related disorders and Gastroenterology)

And on the basis of end-users the global nuclear imaging devices and equipment market has been classified into:

Imaging centres

Hospitals

Academic & Research Institutes

Other end users (Pharmaceutical/Biotechnology Companies and CROs)

Regional Overview

Countries like China, Brazil, Germany, India, Australia, France, Russia, Japan, UK, USA, Indonesia and South Korea are the emerging markets for the demand and supply of nuclear imaging devices and equipment. The report gives a comprehensive analysis of the regional key players and compares the historic and forecast growth of the product and makes comparisons of the various country populations and economies to understand the competitive nature of the global companies. In 2018, North America held the dominant share in the global product market and the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to register the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023, as mentioned in the report.

Industry News

Siemens Healthineers has launched a new CT scanner called the Somatom X.cite premium single-source CT scanner with an exam Companion user interface that has won the FDA clearance. This scanner uses the Vectron X-ray tube and a large 82cm gantry bore that allows advanced imaging capabilities for providing patient comfort.

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit - https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4588859-nuclear-imaging-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.