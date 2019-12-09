Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2022

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment Global Market Report 2022” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

The Mobility aids and transportation equipment are the devices that are used to support walking or used by the mobility impaired people to improve their movements.

Mobility aids and transportation equipment is a term that is used to refer to those devices whose use allows the freedom of movements. These movements can be called as walking without any assistance or standing up from a chair and etc. Mobility aids and transportation equipment are usually used by people with several disabilities, blind are visually impaired and people with impaired ability to walk.

The global report on mobility aids and transportation equipment speaks the countries and the regional strategies that are derived after the study of local data available. Some of the examples of mobility aids and transportation equipment are walkers, crutches, wheelchairs, and stretchers. All these devices might be motorized or manually operated. The market value of mobility aids and transportation equipment was nearly $2.7 billion during the year 2018. And the market value of mobility aids and transportation equipment is expected to grow to $2.85 billion by the end of 2022. Along with the CAGR of 1.4%.

The largest growing population will provide a reason for mobility aids and transportation equipment market. Most of the elderly people are suffering from the age-related impairments. The report provides an overview of the population which is going to be doubled by the end of the year 2050 that impelling the mobility aids and transportation equipment market. The report has tried to cover subjects like market size, characteristics, segmentation, regional and country break down, growth, market shares, strategies, and trends in the mobility aids and transportation equipment market.

Market Segmentation

The market segmentation of the mobility aids and transportation equipment market explains the market of mobility aids and transportation equipment. The report about the market segmentation of mobility aids and transportation equipment has divided the market into submarkets. Based on the product types, end-users, age groups, regions, and companies present. The product types segmentation of the mobility aids and transportation equipment speaks about-

Manual wheelchair

Electrically powered wheelchairs

Mobility scooters

Stretchers

Stairs

Walking aids

lifts

The report segments the mobility aids and transportation equipment market on the basis of end-users which throws light on the topics like-

Clinic

Household

Hospital

Further, the report has been segmented on the basis of age groups. Which speaks on the subjects like-

Mobility aids for children

Mobility aids for elders

Segmentation of the mobility aids and transportation equipment in the report also made based on the major players’ present ion the mobility aids and transportation equipment markets.

Regional Overview

The regional segmentation of the mobility aids and transportation equipment markets is done on the basis of the information collected by the local and international markets for mobility aids and transportation equipment. The regional overview of mobility aids and transportation equipment report provides a summary of the market of mobility aids and transportation equipment in every region. The experts have analyzed the market size of the mobility aids and transportation equipment market by studying the historical data along with the future aspects of mobility aids and transportation equipment markets. The countries and the regions that are considered in the study are Brazil, China, Europe, Australia, Germany, India, South Korea, UK, USA, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, Middle East, Africa, and South America.

Industry News

StopGap Foundation has announced that it is joining hands for partnerships with Toyota Canada. The Japanese automakers are providing the fund of $100,000 to develop and support the school project by the StopGap Foundation. These projects center on the education of disability. Toyota Canada said that the partnership is purely based on the values. So that the people will be aware of mobility aids and transportation equipment.

Continuous…

