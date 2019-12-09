Global Near-Infrared Imaging Market Study 2019-2025 | Breakdown by Technology, Application & Region

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Near-Infrared Imaging Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global near-infrared imaging market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.



The development of near-infrared imaging has enabled clinicians to detect brain injuries and other brain-related disorders. Along with this, it is also being used to diagnose cancer, Alzheimer's disease, depression, and schizophrenia. Moreover, this technique is advantageous over other imaging techniques, as it provides better resolution for differentiation of soft tissues from tumors. The market growth is attributed to the increase in the number of various surgical procedures across the globe coupled with rise in prevalence of target diseases such as breast cancer, colon cancer, and lung cancer.



The global near-infrared imaging market is segmented on the basis of technology and application. Based on technology, the market is divided into fluorescence imaging and bioluminescence imaging. Fluorescence imaging is expected to contribute significantly to the global market owing to its application in a number of surgical procedures. In addition, an increasing number of cancer surgeries across the globe also spurs the segmental growth of the market. Further, on the basis of application, the market is segmented into cancer surgeries, gastrointestinal surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, plastic surgeries, and others. Near-infrared imaging for cancer surgeries is expected to dominate the market.



Geographically, the market report covers the analysis of four major regions; North America (the US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to hold a considerable share, while Asia-Pacific is expected to show remarkable growth during the forecast period. Further, the report covers the analysis of several players operating in the market.



Some of the key players operating in the market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Stryker Corp., Medtronic PLC, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Bruker Corp., and others.



