Analysis on the World's Prosthetic Heart Valves Market, 2019-2025 Featuring Key Players: Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences, LivaNova, and CryoLife

The global prosthetic heart valve market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.



The prosthetic heart valve is gaining momentum due to rising geriatric population and growing heart diseases. Through a cardiac surgery, a prosthetic heart valve enables to replace the abnormal heart valve market. Mechanical and bio-prostheses are the conventional methods of heart valve replacements. However, the replacement therapies are imperfect and subject patients to one or more ongoing risks, which hampers its acceptance in medical procedures across the globe.



Additionally, technical advancement and FDA clearance to critical heart valve market devices are driving the growth of the prosthetic heart valves market. The rising incidence and prevalence rate of valvular heart disease and the growing geriatric population across the globe, which is anticipated to boost the demand for innovative heart valve devices and applications. Technological progressions in the field of interventional cardiology that include transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) and the aspiration to omit the need for open surgical procedures for valve replacements will drive the market growth.



Geographically, the global prosthetic heart valves market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America is anticipated to have a significant share in the global prosthetic heart valves market due to the increasing THV processes coupled with the rising adoption of technologically advanced products. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is estimated to have considerable growth in the global market during the forecast period. The growth is owing to increasing awareness of heart-related diseases in emerging economies, such as China, Japan, and India with the growth in the number of hospitals in these countries.



The global prosthetic heart valves market is influenced by product development and advancements conducted by the market players. The key players of the global prosthetic heart valves market include Abbott Laboratories Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Edwards Lifesciences Corp., LivaNova PLC, CryoLife, Inc., and Medtronic PLC. These players are playing a significant role in the growth of the prosthetic heart valves market by providing various products and adopting several strategies such as merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaboration, technological development, and others.



