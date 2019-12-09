CONTEST: Broccolini is Looking for a Quebec Artist to Create an Original Work for the New Maison de Radio-Canada

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broccolini, the proud builder of the new Maison de Radio-Canada, announces the launch of a contest to select a Quebec artist to create a public work of art. The work will be installed on the wall of the main studio (or in front of it) located along Alexandre-DeSève Street, adjacent to the Place Radio-Canada public space. The wall has a surface area of 665m² that can be covered in part or completely. This is a unique opportunity for an artist to contribute to the identity of the neighbourhood and to the artistic effervescence of Quebec.



The concept of the work should be inspired by themes associated with the neighbourhood’s local community life or its history, such as significant events in the history of the Faubourg Québec, one of the oldest urbanized areas on the island of Montreal. This contest is part of a greater effort designed to cultivate a sense of belonging among citizens, while adding a touch of beauty to the space. Broccolini also hopes that this competition will help contribute to the promotion of local art and artists.

Any professional artist who is a Canadian citizen or permanent resident, and who has been living in Quebec for at least one year, is invited to submit their candidacy. All contest details are available at the following address: broccolini.com/contest . The deadline to apply is January 15th, 2020.

A jury will select three finalists who will be invited to present their artistic concept. Each of the finalists chosen to present a proposal will receive $ 3,500 and the selected artist will be paid for the creation of the work.

About Broccolini

A Canadian leader in the real estate industry, Broccolini is a single-source provider of planning, construction and property management services for industrial, commercial, institutional and residential buildings. Its Real Estate Management subsidiary currently manages a portfolio of more than 50 properties, representing a total of over 6.5 million square feet of assets.

SOURCE: Broccolini

Information:

Jean Langlois, Director of Marketing and Communications

jean.langlois@broccolini.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2cf35ac1-3802-4fd6-b0c5-f2631348eef7

View of the new Maison de Radio-Canada and the western façade of the main studio. Broccolini is launching a contest to select an artist to create a work of art for the wall of the main studio of the new Maison de Radio-Canada. Contest details are available at broccolini.com/contest.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.