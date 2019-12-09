Volute Pumps Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation And Opportunities Forecast To 2026

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Volute Pumps -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2026” To Its Research Database

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Volute Pumps Industry

Description

Global Volute Pumps Market is growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2017 to 2026. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth are rising spending on infrastructure programs, increasing demand for the rainwater harvesting systems and growing production of oil and gas. However, Increasing raw material prices may hampering the market growth.

Volute pumps are the type of centrifugal pumps that are in curved shaped. Volutes are basically designed to capture the velocity of liquid as it enters the outermost diameter of an impeller and converts the velocity of the liquid into pressure.

On the basis of Product, Metallic Pumps is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to its large-capacity water-handling applications. By geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand due to the rising adoption of volute pumps in this region.

Some of the key players in Volute Pumps Market include Shanghai Kai Quan Pump (Group) Co. Ltd, Sulzer Ltd, Kubota Pump, Watson-Marlow Inc., Kaiquan Group, GRUNDFOS Holding A/S, Flowserve Corporation, Watson-Marlow Inc., Kirloskar Brothers Limited, Gardner Denver, Inc., Honda Kiko Co Ltd, WPIL Limited, Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group, Sulzer Ltd and Andritz A G.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4378527-volute-pumps-global-market-outlook-2017-2026

Products Covered:

• Concrete Pumps

• Metallic Pumps

Applications Covered:

• Drainage & Flood Control

• Seawater Intake

• Flood Control

• Irrigation Schemes

• Cooling Water

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Agriculture & Lift Irrigation

• Water & Waste Water

• Oil & Gas

• Building Services

• Power

• Chemicals

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa



What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4378527-volute-pumps-global-market-outlook-2017-2026



Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.1 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Volute Pumps Market, By Product

6 Global Volute Pumps Market, By Application

7 Global Volute Pumps Market, By End User

8 Global Volute Pumps Market, By Geography

9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies

10 Company Profiling

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=4378527

Continued...

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.