Aviation Cyber Security Market: Size, Share, Outlook, and Global Opportunity Analysis, 2019-2026

Global Aviation Cyber Security Market is accounted for$2,794.63 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $6,482.54 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. Growing cyber-attacks, rising number of air passengers and increasing number of DDoS attacks are the major factors influence market growth. However, Lack of efficient security solutions may hinder the growth of the market.

The aviation industry relies heavily on IT infrastructure for its ground and flight operations. Aviation cybersecurity solutions are software suites designed to defend aviation networks, computers, and databases from cyber-attacks and unauthorized access. The security of these airline systems directly impacts the operational safety and efficiency of the industry and indirectly impacts the service, reputation and financial health.

By Application, Airline management segment is likely to have a huge demand due to its better financial results, improve customer service, and enhance operational efficiency. By geography, Asia Pacific is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the thriving aviation industry.

Some of the key players in Aviation Cyber Security Market include Rockwell Collins, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Unisys Corporation, Harris Corporation, Airbus Defence and Space SA, BAE Systems, Inc., General Electric Company, Computer Science Corp, General Dynamics Corp, BluVector, Inc., root9B Holdings, Inc., Raytheon Company, Thales S.A., Cisco Systems, Inc. and Collins Aerospace.

Deployments Covered:

• Hosted

• On-Premise

Products Covered:

• Counter Cyber Threats

• Aviation Sector Monitor

• Aviation Sector Detect

Types Covered:

• Wireless Security

• Cloud Security

• Network Security

• Content Security

• Application Security

• Endpoint Security

Components Covered:

• Services

• Solutions

Applications Covered:

• Air Cargo Management

• AirTraffic Control Management

• Airline Management

• Airport Management

End Users Covered:

• Commercial

• Military

Regions Covered:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa



What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Aviation Cyber Security Market, By Deployment

6 Global Aviation Cyber Security Market, By Product



7 Global Aviation Cyber Security Market, By Type

8 Global Aviation Cyber Security Market, By Component

9 Global Aviation Cyber Security Market, By Application

10 Global Aviation Cyber Security Market, By End User

11 Global Aviation Cyber Security Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.3 Italy

11.3.4 France

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.2 China

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.5 New Zealand

11.4.6 South Korea

11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Argentina

11.5.2 Brazil

11.5.3 Chile

11.5.4 Rest of South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 Saudi Arabia

11.6.2 UAE

11.6.3 Qatar

11.6.4 South Africa

11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

12 Key Developments

13 Company Profiling

Continued...

