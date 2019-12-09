Aviation Cyber Security Market: Size, Share, Outlook, and Global Opportunity Analysis, 2019-2026
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aviation Cyber Security Industry
Description
Global Aviation Cyber Security Market is accounted for$2,794.63 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $6,482.54 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. Growing cyber-attacks, rising number of air passengers and increasing number of DDoS attacks are the major factors influence market growth. However, Lack of efficient security solutions may hinder the growth of the market.
The aviation industry relies heavily on IT infrastructure for its ground and flight operations. Aviation cybersecurity solutions are software suites designed to defend aviation networks, computers, and databases from cyber-attacks and unauthorized access. The security of these airline systems directly impacts the operational safety and efficiency of the industry and indirectly impacts the service, reputation and financial health.
By Application, Airline management segment is likely to have a huge demand due to its better financial results, improve customer service, and enhance operational efficiency. By geography, Asia Pacific is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the thriving aviation industry.
Some of the key players in Aviation Cyber Security Market include Rockwell Collins, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Unisys Corporation, Harris Corporation, Airbus Defence and Space SA, BAE Systems, Inc., General Electric Company, Computer Science Corp, General Dynamics Corp, BluVector, Inc., root9B Holdings, Inc., Raytheon Company, Thales S.A., Cisco Systems, Inc. and Collins Aerospace.
Deployments Covered:
• Hosted
• On-Premise
Products Covered:
• Counter Cyber Threats
• Aviation Sector Monitor
• Aviation Sector Detect
Types Covered:
• Wireless Security
• Cloud Security
• Network Security
• Content Security
• Application Security
• Endpoint Security
Components Covered:
• Services
• Solutions
Applications Covered:
• Air Cargo Management
• AirTraffic Control Management
• Airline Management
• Airport Management
End Users Covered:
• Commercial
• Military
Regions Covered:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• South America
• Middle East & Africa
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Aviation Cyber Security Market, By Deployment
6 Global Aviation Cyber Security Market, By Product
7 Global Aviation Cyber Security Market, By Type
8 Global Aviation Cyber Security Market, By Component
9 Global Aviation Cyber Security Market, By Application
10 Global Aviation Cyber Security Market, By End User
11 Global Aviation Cyber Security Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 New Zealand
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 Qatar
11.6.4 South Africa
11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
13 Company Profiling
Continued...
