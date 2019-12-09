Global 3D Cell Culture Market Set to Exhibit a CAGR of 12.32% During 2019-2027, Driven by High Demand for Organ Transplantation & Promising Developments Using Regenerative Medicine

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 3D Cell Culture Market 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The analyst has predicted the global market for 3D cell culture to register a witness 12.32% of CAGR over the forecasting duration 2019-2027.



The rise in the prevalence of cancer, promising developments achieved by the use of regenerative medicine, and heightened demand for organ transplantation are factors that drive the growth of the 3D cell culture market. Moreover, the increase in the usage of 3D cell culture for organ transplantation & drug screening and advancements in technology provide immense opportunities for market growth.



However, there is a lack of skilled professionals in the industry. Additionally, the preferred analytical technologies are incompatible with 3D cell culture. These factors are impeding the growth of the market. Besides, the lack of data available for research on cell culture and difficulties encountered in performing experiments using 3D cell culture are creating hurdles for 3D cell culture market growth.



Regional Outlook



The global 3D cell culture market covers the regions of North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.



The 3D cell culture market in the Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth over the forecasting period. This can be attributed to the large population, developing infrastructure and the increased public awareness in this region regarding upcoming technologies in healthcare.

Patients' unmet demands and the unexplored areas in the APAC have attracted the attention of international market players, that are planning to step into this region. New players entering the market would thereby lead to a rise in Asia-Pacific's 3D cell culture market in the coming years.



Competitive Outlook



The companies competing in the 3D cell culture market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., 3D Biotek, LLC, VWR Corporation, Lonza Group AG, Becton Dickinson and Company, Synthecon, Incorporated, PromoCell GmbH, Nano3D Biosciences, Inc., Corning Inc., Merck KGaA, Emulate, Tecan Group Ltd., InSphero, and GE Healthcare.



GE Healthcare, a division of General Electric (GE), distributes products & services for cellular technologies, imaging agents, and drug discovery. The company serves customers in more than 180 countries. Its wide customer base helps in enhancing the company's financial and operational capabilities. Strong R&D capabilities enable the company to create innovative products and maintain technological leadership. Cost-effective innovations enable GE Healthcare to build its presence in emerging markets.



GE Healthcare has been investing in companies that would enhance its biopharma automation capabilities. Global acquisitions and buyouts can strengthen their existing business. In July 2019, GE Healthcare entered into an agreement with Avalon GloboCare for designing and developing bio-manufacturing technologies for cellular medicine.

Key Topics Covered



1. Global 3D Cell Culture Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Porter's Five Forces Model

2.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.2.2. Threat of Substitute

2.2.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.2.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.3. Economic, Technological, and Political & Legal Outlook

2.4. Regulatory Outlook

2.5. Key Insight

2.6. Market Attractiveness Index

2.7. Market Drivers

2.7.1. Growing Cancer Prevalence

2.7.2. High Demand for Organ Transplantation

2.7.3. Promising Developments Using Regenerative Medicine

2.8. Market Restraints

2.8.1. Lack of Skilled Professionals

2.8.2. Incompatibilities of the Preferred Analytical Technologies with 3D Cell Culture

2.9. Market Opportunities

2.9.1. Increasing Usage of 3D Cell Culture in Organ Transplantation & Drug Screening

2.9.2. Technological Advancement

2.10. Market Challenges

2.10.1. Lack of Availability of Data for Research on 3D Cell Culture

2.10.2. Challenges Associated with 3D Cell Culture in Performing Experiments



3. 3D Cell Culture Market Outlook - By Technology

3.1. Scaffold-Based

3.1.1. Hydrogels

3.1.2. Polymeric Scaffolds

3.1.3. Micropatterned Surface Microplates

3.2. Scaffold-Free

3.2.1. Hanging Drop Microplates

3.2.2. Spheroid Microplates Containing Ultra-Low Attachment (ULA) Coating

3.2.3. Microfluidic 3D Cell Culture

3.2.4. Magnetic Levitations & 3D Bioprinting

3.3. 3D Bioreactors



4. 3D Cell Culture Market Outlook - By Application

4.1. Cancer

4.2. Tissue Engineering & Immunohistochemistry

4.3. Drug Development

4.4. Stem Cell Research

4.5. Other Applications



5. 3D Cell Culture Market Outlook - By Component

5.1. Media

5.2. Reagents & Consumables



6. 3D Cell Culture Market Outlook - By End-user

6.1. Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Organizations

6.2. Research Laboratories And Institutes

6.3. Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers

6.4. Other End-Users



7. 3D Cell Culture Market - Regional Outlook

7.1. North America

7.1.1. Market By Technology

7.1.1.1. Market By Scaffold-Based

7.1.1.2. Market By Scaffold-Free

7.1.2. Market By Application

7.1.3. Market By Component

7.1.4. Market By End-user

7.1.5. Country Analysis

7.1.5.1. The United States

7.1.5.2. Canada

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.4. Latin America

7.5. Middle East & Africa



8. Company Profiles

8.1. Becton Dickinson & Company

8.2. Tecan Group Ltd.

8.3. Promocell GmbH

8.4. Corning Inc.

8.5. Nano3D Biosciences, Inc.

8.6. 3D Biotek, LLC

8.7. Merck KGaA

8.8. Emulate

8.9. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

8.10. GE Healthcare

8.11. Insphero

8.12. Lonza Group AG

8.13. VWR Corporation

8.14. Synthecon, Incorporated



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i6yxn4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.