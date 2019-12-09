Eric Traut First Attorney to Receive Project Youth Barnes Award and ABOTA Trial Lawyer of the Year Honor in Same Year

/EIN News/ -- SANTA ANA, Calif., Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Eric Traut will be the first attorney ever to receive the highest award from Orange County American Board of Trial Advocates and the Orange County Bar Foundation in the same year.



Traut is the only attorney to receive both awards in the same year in the awards’ 25-year histories.

Said Traut about the awards, “I’m honored to be selected among this legendary group of plaintiff and defense attorneys who provide both exemplary trial work for their clients while also generously giving their time and money to support the underprivileged in their communities.”

The Trial Lawyer of the Year Award will be awarded Saturday, January 25, 2020, and has previously recognized:

Terrance J. Schaffer

Thomas G. Wianecki

Christopher P. Wesierski

Juan C. Delgado

Robert B. Gibson

Peter Gates

Douglas M. DeGrave

The Sam Barnes Award will be awarded Thursday, December 12, 2019, and has previously recognized:

Hon. Judith M. Ryan

Donald L. Morrow

John C. Herklotz

Mark E. Minyard

John B. Hurlbut

Carolyn C. McKitterick

Kyle S. Kawakami

ABOUT ERIC V. TRAUT: Eric Traut distinguished himself early as one of the top trial attorneys in Southern California when he was recognized as the youngest winner of the prestigious Trial Lawyer of the Year award in the history of the Orange County Trial Lawyer Association. Eric has handled high-profile cases that have resulted in appearances on Good Morning America, Fox News, Court T.V., and ABC's "Primetime." http://www.erictraut.com

Media Contact: Elysse Acosta, elysse@feltenmedia.com, 760-490-5810



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.