Lingerie Market Status, By Players, Types, Applications And Global Forecast To 2024

This report studies the Lingerie market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2013-2017 and forecast data 2018-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Lingerie is fashionable and typically alluring undergarments. Lingerie includes undergarments using flexible, stretchy, sheer, or decorative materials like Lycra, nylon (nylon tricot), polyester, satin, lace, silk and sheer fabric. Certain cotton or synthetic undergarments are also lingerie.

China is the world's largest lingerie producing country, therefore, the various multinational companies eager to enter the Chinese market, also focus on the Chinese market as the main market. Price and service quality war is inevitable; Lingerie competition will be fierce, the big companies have business cost and technical advantages.

Global lingerie market is in a period of rapid development, the market capacity continues to increase, but at the same time also began intense competition. After completing a preliminary accumulation, many manufacturers are in a critical period of industrial upgrading and brand upgrades. With the development of the global economy, the future of the consumer market will show M type, focused on high-end and low-end, mid-market will be narrowed, the competition fierce.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include



Jockey International Inc

Hanes

Groupe Chantelle

LVMH

L Brands Inc

MAS Holdings Limited

Ann Summers

Marks and Spencer

PV H Corporation

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Bra

Knickers and Panties

Lounge wear

Shape wear

Others



By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Online Stores

Store Front

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Lingerie in these regions, from 2013 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Lingerie market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Lingerie market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Lingerie manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Lingerie with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Lingerie submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Lingerie market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

Table of Contents

Global Lingerie Sales Market Report 2018

1 Lingerie Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Lingerie

1.2 Classification of Lingerie by Product Category

1.2.1 Global Lingerie Market Size (Sales) Comparison by Type (2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Lingerie Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Bra

1.2.4 Knickers and Panties

1.2.5 Lounge Wear

1.2.6 Shape Wear

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Global Lingerie Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 Global Lingerie Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.1 Online Stores

1.3.2 Store Front

1.4 Global Lingerie Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Lingerie Mark9 Global Lingerie Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

9.1 Hanesbrands Inc

9.2 Fruit of the Loom

9.3 Jockey International

9.4 Triumph International

9.5 Victoria's Secret

9.6 Wacoal Holdings

9.7 Uniqlo

9.8 CK

9.9 Calida

9.10 Aimer Group

9.11 Mani Form

9.12 Embry Form

9.13 Sunflora

9.14 Gracewell

9.15 Gujin

9.16 Jialishi

9.17 Farmanl

9.18 Hoplun Group

9.19 Sunny Group

9.20 Cosmo-lady

9.21 Essentie

9.22 Tiova

9.23 Venies

9.24 Oleno Group

9.25 Ordifen

9.26 Audrey

...

