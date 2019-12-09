Rotary Angle Sensors Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Rotary Angle Sensors Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

A New Market Study, titled “Rotary Angle Sensors Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Rotary Angle Sensors Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Rotary Angle Sensors Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Rotary Angle Sensors market. This report focused on Rotary Angle Sensors market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Rotary Angle Sensors Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

AMS AG

TE Connectivity

Hans Turck GmbH Co. and KG

TE Connectivity Ltd

Keyence Corporation

Allegro Microsystems

Novotechnik U.S. Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Balluff GmbH

MTS Systems Corporation

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3840567-global-rotary-angle-sensors-market-data-survey-report-2013-2025

Market Overview

Rotary angle sensors, also known as rotary position sensors, is an electro-mechanical device that translates the angular mechanical position to an electrical signal. These are generally small in size and positioned strategically in devices to perform the required function. The main design applications of rotary position sensors are meant for usage which require frequent adjustments. The most commonly found models have a shaftless design which allows for different engagement mechanisms, such as a customized shaft, a motor control, a human interface adjustment or a mechanical arm position locator.

The major application of rotary angle sensors arises in fields where a user needs to control a variable output such as a frequency, speed or volume control. The other typical applications of this class of sensors include test and measurement equipment, consumer electronics, small engines, robotics, and medical equipment. The technology used in these sensors is ever-improving given the amount of research that goes on to ensure industrial efficiency. While this may be the major factor driving the rotary angle sensors market, the materials used and the production technologies are other important factors.

Given the current market scenario, the competition from similar products and innovations that serve the same function will be a crucial aspect to consider. The consumption trends and changing technological scenario and digital adaptability of industries play an important role in studying the prospects for these markets. The report on the global rotary angle sensors market gives a comprehensive market survey based on the data form the years 2013-18 and gives a forecast for the markets up to the year 2025.

Market Segmentation

These segments have been divided under the classifications regarding the product type and the applications in end-user industries.

The market segments based on the product type are:

• Rotary Potentiometer – three-terminal resistors that function as adjustable voltage dividers that can also be used as rheostats.

• Resolver – rotary electric transformers that are available in analog and digital variants.

• Rotary Encoder – used to convert the angular position or motion of a shaft or axle to analog or digital output signals.

• Rotary Variable Differential Transformer (RVDT) – an electromechanical transducer that provides a variable AC output voltage based on the angular displacement of its input shaft.

The major application segments in this market are:

• Motion Test

• Machine Tools

• Robotics

• Material Handling

• Others

Regional Overview

The study on the regional segments of the global rotary angle sensors market has been conducted by the report based on the data collected from the local markets based on the market size, growth rate (CAGR) and the forecasts. The major regions or countries in this study are Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The categorization of the regional market data collected for the study has been categorized under production, apparent consumption, export, and import data. Each of the key manufacturers in these regions has been covered in terms of the capacity, production, volume, price, sales revenue, cost and margin, and market share in the global market along with the product and services offered.

Industry News

Microsemi Corporation has been at the forefront of sensor technology innovation with constant additions to its product family of inductive sensor interface integrated circuits (ICs). Using a combinational technology of linear variable differential transformer (LVDT) position sensor or a rotary variable differential transformer (RVDT), Microsemi’s LX3302 supports wear-free, contactless sensing for high reliability and long working life. The product is specifically designed to drive low-inductance printed circuit board-based sensor coils and aims major applications in the automotive, industrial, and commercial aviation markets.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

2 Regional Market

3 Key Manufacturers

4 Major Application

5 Market by Type

6 Price Overview

7 ConclusionFig Global Rotary Angle Sensors Market Size and CAGR 2013-2018 (Million USD)

Continued….

At Any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3840567-global-rotary-angle-sensors-market-data-survey-report-2013-2025

Contact Us: sales@wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US); Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.