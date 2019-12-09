Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market Outlook, 2019-2024 - by Type, Rated Voltage Range, Dielectric Type, End-user Vertical & Geography

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market was valued at USD 9.05 billion in revenue and volume at 3.59 trillion units in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 14.36 billion in revenue and volume at 4.68 trillion by 2024, with registering a CAGR of 9.67% during the forecast period (2019-2024).



Key Highlights



The most crucial characteristic that resulted in their widespread adoption was their ability to pack multiple components into a single package. Each MLCC has hundreds of layers and each layer acts as a separate component. This eliminated the use of additional components in the circuitry.

Telecommunications is a sector that holds great potential for the market, and the manufacturers are banking on the 5G technology to drive the growth of the market.

The impact of MLCC has been such that the new technologies, like IoT, 5G, and EVs, are highly dependent on the availability of MLCCs. This has driven the manufacturer to align the product line and production capacities, to serve the requirements of the technologies.

The market consists of very few market players having limited production capacity, due to which there is a huge gap between demand and supply of MLCCs. The market initially reported a shortage of supply in 2017, and this shortage is expected to continue till 2021.

Market Trends



Automotive Segment to Hold the Largest Market Share

The increasing technological advancements in the automotive sector are impacting the MLCC market. Most of the vendors in the market studied are increasing their investment in the automotive sector.

The rising adoption of electric vehicles (EV) and autonomous vehicle technology, government regulations for mandatory (Advanced Driver Assistant System) ADAS systems, and rising adoption of smart technologies for automotive manufacturing are some of the major factors driving the demand for MLCC in the automotive industry.

Currently, the introduction of MEMS associated with ADAS, the emergence of connected vehicles, and the technological advancements of infotainment and IoT equipment are leading to an increase in electronic control unit contents in automobiles.

For instance, the required number of automotive MLCCs increased from 3,000 units in 2012 to 8,000 units in 2018. However, the rising commercialization of autonomous and electric vehicles is expected to be a strong driver for the increasing demand for MLCC. Battery EVs (BEV) require much more MLCCs than internal combustion cars. They are expected to require around 30,000 MLCCs. Also, Japan-based TDK corporation reports that, for 2018, MLCC for automobiles accounted for 40-45% of the product.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Market Growth

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market of the multi-layer ceramic capacitor, due to the rapid growth in the application of MLCC based electronic component and renewable energy products across the automotive sector across the region.

China is one of the leading manufacturers of multi-layer ceramic capacitor, with a strong presence of local companies. Moreover, Chinese MLCC manufacturers have been rapidly increasing for the past few years, while focusing on the supply of consumer electronic products.

Furthermore, with the arrival of Industry 4.0, China is expected to see a massive growth in the automation and industry sector, owing to schemes like "Made in China 2025".

The growing government regulations in favor of the electric vehicles market, globally, are also fueling the demand for multi-layer ceramic capacitors in India. For instance, the NITI Aayog action plan for Clean Transportation, which was released in 2018, has already recommended eliminating all permit requirements for EVs, in order to encourage electric mobility.

Competitive Landscape



The multi-layer ceramic capacitor market is competitive and consists of a few major players. However, with the advancement in the miniaturization of the electrical components, new players are increasing their market presence thereby expanding their business footprint across the emerging economies.



Industry Developments



August 2019 - Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. introduced the KCM series of metal terminal type multilayer ceramic capacitors with temperature compensating C0G characteristics for automotive applications and the KRM series of metal terminal type multilayer ceramic capacitors for general-purpose applications. These products are primarily intended for the LC resonance circuits of wireless power transfer (WPT*1) systems for electric vehicle and industrial equipment. Mass production of this product is scheduled to start from August 2019.

July 2018 - Rutronik Elektronics Bauelemente Gmbh partnered with Yageo Corporation to secure extensive supply of MLCC products for their customers which have a wide range of market requirements. Yageo guaranteed a stable supply of MLCC across all sizes and capacities

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview (Revenue in USD billion and Volume in trillions)

4.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.5 Market Drivers

4.5.1 Growing applications in the Electronics Industry

4.5.2 Increased Unit Adoption in the Automotive sector

4.6 Market Challenges

4.6.1 Changing Regulations and Tariff



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type (Revenue in USD billion)

5.1.1 General Capacitor

5.1.2 Array

5.1.3 Serial Construction

5.1.4 Mega Cap

5.1.5 Other Types

5.2 By Rated Voltage Range (Revenue in USD billion)

5.2.1 Low Range

5.2.2 Mid Range

5.2.3 High Range

5.3 By Dielectric Type (Revenue in USD billion)

5.3.1 X7R

5.3.2 X5R

5.3.3 COG

5.3.4 Y5V

5.3.5 Other Dielectric Types

5.4 By End-user Vertical (Revenue in USD billion)

5.4.1 Electronics

5.4.2 Automotive (Volume in USD billion))

5.4.3 Industrial

5.4.4 Telecommunication

5.4.5 Other End-user Verticals

5.5 Geography (Revenue in USD billion)

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 US

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 UK

5.5.3 Asia Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.4 Latin America

5.5.5 Middle East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share Analysis

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Major Companies

6.2.1.1 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

6.2.1.2 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd.

6.2.1.3 Taiyo Yuden Co. Ltd.

6.2.1.4 Yageo Corporation

6.2.1.5 TDK Corporation Co. Ltd.

6.2.2 Other Companies

6.2.2.1 Kyocera Corporation

6.2.2.2 Walsin Technology Corporation

6.2.2.3 KEMET Corporation

6.2.2.4 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

6.2.2.5 Eyang Holdings Group Co. Ltd.

6.2.2.6 API Technologies

6.2.2.7 Knowles Capacitors

6.2.2.8 Wurth Elektronik Group



7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cakxdl

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.