North America Vocational Truck/Body Histprical Market Report 2009-2018

A unique compilation of history on select vocational truck/body applications, resulting from dedicated work in the industry and primary research at trade shows over many years.



Vocational Truck/Body Applications

Beverage truck/bodies

Concrete mixers and concrete pump truck/bodies - front and rear discharge mixers, concrete pumps and volumetric mixers

Dump truck/bodies

Refuse truck/bodies - front, automated side, manual side, and rear loaders

Service truck/bodies - open service, enclosed service, utility, and mechanic/crane service

Tank truck/bodies - bulk feed, aviation refuelers, LPG bobtails, refined fuel/petroleum, water and sewer jetters

Tow and carrier truck/bodies - tow truck bodies/wreckers and rollback carriers

Vacuum tank truck/bodies - hydro excavators, industrial vacuum loaders, sewer cleaners, and coded vacuum tanks

Vacuum tank (non-coded) truck/bodies - non-coded vacuum/septic tanks and portable restroom service

Van truck/bodies - parcel delivery, dry freight, refrigerated/insulated, walk-in and curtain side

Report Highlights

2009 - 2018 history of shipments of vocational and work trucks by each of ten key body types that define the final end-use of the vehicles, further broken out by 35 subconfigurations

Includes data on key indices which drive demand for vocational trucks - construction spending, housing starts, oil and gas drilling, municipal solid waste generation, freight tonnage, and GDP growth

Annual truck/body shipments and year-on-year growth tracked against specific macro-demand drivers

Long-term growth trends and correlation with indices for forecasting and growth projections

Immensely useful for preparing for various economy outcomes in the United States and Canada

Key Topics Covered:



1 Scope & Methodology



2 Product/Truck Body Types



3 User/Application Industry Trends



4 Market Size Estimates: All Truck/Bodies - 2008-2017

5 10-Year Market Size, Growth Rates & User Industry Correlation Trends

5.1 Beverage Truck/Bodies

5.2 Concrete Mixers & Concrete Pump Truck/Bodies

5.3 Dump Truck/Bodies

5.4 Refuse Truck/Bodies

5.5 Service/Utility & Crane Truck/Bodies

5.6 Tank Truck/Bodies

5.7 Tow & Carrier Truck/Bodies

5.8 Vacuum Tank Truck/Bodies

5.9 Vacuum Tank (Non-Coded) Truck/Bodies

5.10 Van Truck/Bodies

