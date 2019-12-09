Smart Waste Management Market Worth $3.97 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Smart Waste Management Market by Type (Smart Collection, Processing, Disposal), Component (Fleet Management, Remote Monitoring, Asset Management), Application (Residential, Industrial, Commercial, Construction, Energy), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

/EIN News/ -- London, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report “Smart Waste Management Market by Type (Smart Collection, Processing, Disposal), Component (Fleet Management, Remote Monitoring, Asset Management), Application (Residential, Industrial, Commercial, Construction, Energy), & Region - Global Forecast to 2025”, published by Meticulous Research®, the smart waste management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.6% from 2019 to 2025 to reach $3.97 billion by 2025.

Smart waste management is recognized as a comprehensive solution for the effective management of solid and hazardous waste, produced on regular basis from several resources including residential and municipality, industrial, commercial, and construction and demolition sectors. Growing consumer and government focus towards adoption of advanced and effective waste management technologies, and increasing investments towards smart city initiatives is driving the growth of the smart waste management market. Many of the established companies in waste management solutions market and startups are increasingly focusing on developing consumer-centric affordable solutions for this market.

Request Sample Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/cp_id=5063

Growing concern about hazardous waste disposal and its environmental impact, rapidly increasing industrialization, continuously tightening government regulations & guidelines with respect to waste disposal, and rapidly increasing population along with increasing waste volume are some of the key factors creating greater demand for smart solutions for waste management and disposal. Furthermore, favorable government initiatives including implementation of smart city initiatives and cleanliness awareness campaigns across the globe are also contributing to the growth of smart waste management technology market. However, high cost of connected infrastructure and poor connectivity may hinder the market growth to a certain extent.

The smart waste management market study presents historical market data in terms of value (2017 and 2018), estimated current data (2019), and forecasts for 2025– by type, component, application, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes their market share at the global and regional levels.

Based on type, the smart disposal segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall smart waste management market in 2018. The large share of this segment is attributed to the growing integration of advanced technologies such as IoT, AI, blockchain, and GPS in the next-generation of smart disposal methods for sanitary & biological landfilling, and solar integration.

Based on the component, the smart waste management solutions segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall smart waste management market in 2019. This is mainly attributed to the consistently increasing need for time and cost-efficient solutions for real-time monitoring and management of waste from all sources.

Based on the application, the residential and municipality segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall smart waste management market in 2018. This is mainly attributed to the consistently increasing size of waste majorly from houses, gardens, hospitals, and government and public sectors. On the other hand, the industrial segment is slated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing volume of waste from industrial sector due to rapid industrialization and growing adoption of smart disposal methods in order ensure safe disposal of hazardous waste.

The report also includes extensive assessment of the key strategic developments adopted by leading market participants in the industry over the past 4 years (2016-2019). The smart waste management market has witnessed number of partnerships & agreements in recent years. For instance, in 2018, SenRa (India), a LoRaWAN Network operator and IoT & M2M application & solution service provider partnered with a hardware design company, SmartEnds (Belgium) to develop BrighterBins, India’s first LoRaWAN-enabled smart waste bin solution in order to accurately monitor, dispose, and accomplish waste collection. Similarly, in 2017, Singaporean operator M1 signed a MOU with OTTO Waste Systems Pvt. Ltd. (Singapore), a leading waste management solutions company and SmartCity Solutions to implement Singapore’s first smart waste management system in order to offer efficient cleaning and productivity.

Some of the key players operating in the global smart waste management market are Suez Environmental Services (France), Veolia Environmental Services (France), Enevo (Finland), Smartbin (OnePlus Systems Inc.) (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Waste Management, Inc. (U.S.), Bigbelly Inc. (U.S.), Covanta Holding Corporation (U.S.), Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH (Germany), BIN-e (Poland), Evoeco (U.S.), Ecube Labs Co Ltd. (South Korea), Republic Services (U.S.), Sensoneo (Slovakia), and Evreka (Turkey), among others.

Browse key industry insights spread across 180 pages with 115 market data tables & 19 figures & charts from the market research report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/smart-waste-management-market-5063/

Scope of the Report:

Smart Waste Management Market, by Type

Smart Collection

Smart Processing

Smart Disposal

Smart Energy Recovery

Smart Waste Management Market, by Component

Solution Fleet Management Remote Monitoring Data Analytics & Advanced Reporting Network Management Asset Management

Services Professional Services Managed Services



Smart Waste Management Market, by Application

Residential & Municipality

Industrial

Commercial

Construction & Demolition

Energy

Water Supply & Sewage Treatment

Smart Waste Management Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) Japan China India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5063

Related Reports:

E-waste Management Market by Equipment [Small, Large, Temperature, Screen, IT], Method [Recycling, Dispose/Trash], Waste Source [Household, Industrial, Telecom, Medical, Consumer], Material [Metal (Ferrous, Non-Ferrous), Plastic] - Forecast to 2025, read report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/e-waste-management-market-5003/

Water and Wastewater Treatment Market by Treatment Technology (Membrane Separation, Membrane Bio-Reactor), Delivery Equipment, Treatment Chemicals, Instrumentation, Application, and Geography - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2025read report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/water-and-wastewater-treatment-market-5026/

About Meticulous Research®

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze and present the critical market data with great attention to details.

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, with the help of its unique research methodologies, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa regions.

With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.





Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.