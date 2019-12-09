Ambient Intelligence Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation And Opportunities Forecast To 2026

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Ambient Intelligence -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2026” To Its Research Database

Ambient Intelligence Industry

Description

Global Ambient Intelligence Market is growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Growth of location-based mobile software applications, rising adoption of smart technology and increasing disposable income are some of the major key factors influencing the market growth. However, privacy, security, and identity issues are hampering the market growth.

Ambient Intelligence (AMI) can be defined as the electronic and computer systems that can sense and respond to human presence and interaction. The intelligence derived from embedded devices and natural user interfaces (NUI) operating in this environment facilitates the provision of services according to inputs perceived through gesture, voice, and other non-interruptive means.

Based on End User, Education segment has growing importance due to the growing interest in improving the teaching-learning process thus, it has led to the educational field the application of a discipline known as Ambient Intelligence (AmI) with the purpose of providing intelligence to the ordinary classroom. By geography, North America is expected to grow at a faster rate due to rapid technological developments and increasing smart buildings in the region.

Some of the key players in Ambient Intelligence market include Medic4all Group, Honeywell International Inc., Assisted Living Technologies Inc., Vitaphone GmbH, Chubb Community Care, ABB Group, Caretech Ab, Ingersoll-Rand PLC, Siemens AG, Tunstall Healthcare Ltd., Schneider Electric S.E., Getemed Medizin- Und Informationstechnik AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Legrand SA and Televic N.V.

Components Covered:

• Software

• Hardware

• Services

Technologies Covered:

• Ambient Light Sensor

• Bluetooth Low Energy

• Affective Computing Nanotechnology

• Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID)

• Software Agents

• Biometrics

• Other Technologies

Application Covered:

• Education

• Smart Home

• Public Transport

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Retail

• Industrial

• Automotive

• Residential

• Healthcare

• Office Building

• Banking, Finance, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Corporate

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa



What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

• Company Profiling

o Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

o SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

• Regional Segmentation

o Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the clients interest (Note: Depends of feasibility check)

• Competitive Benchmarking

o Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances



Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Ambient Intelligence Market, By Component

6 Global Ambient Intelligence Market, By Technology

7 Global Ambient Intelligence Market, By Application

8 Global Ambient Intelligence Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Retail

8.3 Industrial

8.4 Automotive

8.5 Residential

8.6 Healthcare

8.7 Office Building

8.8 Banking, Finance, and Insurance (BFSI)

8.9 Corporate

8.10 Other End Users

9 Global Ambient Intelligence Market, By Geography

10 Key Developments

11 Company Profiling

11.1 Medic4all Group

11.2 Honeywell International Inc.

11.3 Assisted Living Technologies Inc.

11.4 Vitaphone GmbH

11.5 Chubb Community Care

11.6 ABB Group

11.7 Caretech Ab

11.8 Ingersoll-Rand PLC

11.9 Siemens AG

11.10 Tunstall Healthcare Ltd.

11.11 Schneider Electric S.E.

11.12 Getemed Medizin- Und Informationstechnik AG

11.13 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

11.14 Legrand SA

11.15 Televic N.V.

