Global $2.9 Bn Liquid Filtration Market to 2024: Increase in Wastewater Treatment Due to Depleting Freshwater Resources

The global liquid filtration market size is expected to grow from USD 2.1 billion in 2019 to USD 2.9 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Stringent regulations related to the treatment of industrial waste are driving the overall liquid filtration market



The market is driven by various factors, such as stringent regulations related to treatment of municipal and industrial waste, urbanization, and growing industrialization. However, the increasing use of renewable energy sources is expected to restrain the growth of the market.



The polymer segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.



Polymer is the fastest-growing segment of the liquid filtration market, by fabric material. Polymers have better physical properties compared to other fabric materials. They also have the strongest resistance against acids and elevated temperatures up to 300F.



Nonwoven to be the fastest-growing filter media in the liquid filtration market during the forecast period



The liquid filtration industry has been segmented on the basis of type into three categories, namely, woven, nonwoven, and mesh. Nonwoven is the fastest-growing segment among these types. The nonwoven segment has been further segmented into needle felt, melt blown, and others. In 2018, needle felt filter media accounted for the largest market share owing to its good-strength elongation ratio and permeability characteristics.



The municipal treatment end-user is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period



The municipal treatment involves the filtration process, where water filters are used to remove the suspended materials and unsettled floc from the water. Increasing global population and urbanization are resulting in high volumes of municipal wastewater. The regulations for the treatment of effluent water are also becoming stringent with time.



APAC is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period



APAC is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period due to the increasing population and urbanization. The increasing developments in the municipal, food & beverage, metal & mining, chemical, and pharmaceutical industries in China, India, Japan, and Australia are providing huge growth opportunities for the liquid filtration market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Stringent Regulations Pertaining to Emission and Treatment of Industrial and Municipal Waste

5.2.1.2 Growing Industrialization and Urbanization

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Emerging Alternatives and Demand for Renewable Energy Sources

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increase in Wastewater Treatment Due to Depleting Freshwater Resources

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Macroeconomic Indicator

5.4.1 Global GDP Trends and Forecasts



6 Liquid Filtration Market, By Fabric Material

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Polymer

6.2.1 Polymers Have Better Physical Properties Than Other Fabric Materials

6.3 Cotton

6.3.1 Cotton is an Environmentally Friendly Material and Does Not Cause Pollution

6.4 Metal

6.4.1 Metal is Suitable in High-Pressure and High-Temperature Conditions



7 Liquid Filtration Market, By Filter Media

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Woven

7.2.1 Monofilament

7.2.1.1 Flexibility is A Major Characteristic of Monofilament Filter Media

7.2.2 Multifilament

7.2.2.1 Multifilament Filter Media are Uv-Resistant and Can Be Customized According to Applications

7.3 Nonwoven

7.3.1 Melt Blown

7.3.1.1 Random Fiber Orientation and Low-To-Moderate Web Strength of Melt Blown are Boosting Their Demand

7.3.2 Needle Felt

7.3.2.1 Good Strength-Elongation Ratio and Permeability Characteristics are Making Needle Felt Suitable for Various Applications

7.3.3 Others

7.4 Mesh

7.4.1 Mesh is Extremely Chemical-Resistant



8 Liquid Filtration Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Municipal Treatment

8.2.1 Increasing Global Population and Urbanization are Resulting in High Municipal Waste

8.3 Industrial Treatment

8.3.1 Food & Beverage

8.3.1.1 Stringent Hygiene Standards in the Food & Beverage Industry are Boosting the Market

8.3.2 Metal & Mining

8.3.2.1 Steady Growth of the Metal & Mining Industry is Fueling the Growth of the Liquid Filtration Market

8.3.3 Chemical

8.3.3.1 Stringent Environmental Norms in the Industry are Creating New Challenges for the Chemical Companies

8.3.4 Pharmaceutical

8.3.4.1 Water Filtration is Crucial to Obtain High-Quality Products in This Segment

8.3.5 Others



9 Liquid Filtration Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018

10.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

10.4 Business Strategy Excellence

10.5 Ranking of Key Players

10.6 Competitive Scenario



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Ahlstrom-Munksjo

11.2 Lydall, Inc.

11.3 Valmet

11.4 Kimberly-Clark Corporation

11.5 Freudenberg Filtration Technologies

11.6 Clear Edge

11.7 Fibertex Nonwovens

11.8 Hollingsworth & Vose

11.9 Johns Manville

11.10 Sefar AG

11.11 Other Companies

11.11.1 3M

11.11.2 American Fabric Filter

11.11.3 Autotech Nonwovens

11.11.4 Berry Global, Inc

11.11.5 Donaldson Filtration Solutions

11.11.6 Eagle Nonwovens, Inc

11.11.7 G. Bopp + Co. AG

11.11.8 GKD

11.11.9 Kavon Filter Products Co.

11.11.10 MANN+HUMMEL

11.11.11 Norafin Industries

11.11.12 Sandler AG

11.11.13 Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc

11.11.14 Twe Group

11.11.15 Yingkaimo Metal Net Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/urc8u8





