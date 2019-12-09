Industrial Design Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2019 - 2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Research Report On-“Industrial Design Market 2019 Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Growth, Forecast 2024”

Industrial Design Market 2019

Industry Synopsis:

Due to the growing investment in computer-aided design and computer-aided technology, the industrial design market has grown steadily over the past few decades. The growing global market is likely to be influenced by factors such as the growing environmental awareness among industrial heavyweights and the increasing incorporation of the Internet of Things (loT) between industrial sectors to promote and smoothen production processes. The global market for industrial design is expected to rise at a CAGR of 6 percent over the 2018 to 2025 forecast period. In 2013, it was estimated at $32.5 million. Over the forecast period, the market is expected to nearly double in size, with a market estimate of USD 62 million anticipated by 2025.

Market by Top Industrial Design Companies, this report covers

IDEO

Frog Design

Designworks

ARTOP GROUP

Designaffairs

Ammunition Group

ZIBA Design

Fuse Project

PDD

LUNAR

R&D Design

GK Design Group

RKS

BUSSE Design

Green technology is expected over the forecast period to be a major component of the global market. Trends in the environmental feasibility of manufacturing processes as well as the use of environmentally viable, renewable energy sources in the manufacture of the built goods are expected to dominate the industrial design industry. In developing economies, the use of solar energy for the manufacturing sector is very unusual, which is already an essential for developed countries like United States. This could help to promote the adoption of further environmental transparency in the manufacturing sector over the forecast period. Environmentally oriented manufacturing processes in the industrial sector are likely to become more available in the years to come, shaping the industrial design market's trajectory as an influential factor.

IoT (Internet of Things) is also going to be a major part of the industrial design industry in the coming years and a major factor to consider when it comes to technology and industrial design. IoT allows effective automation of industrial processes and is therefore implemented in the manufacturing sector throughout the world. In the near future, the industrial design market is likely to lean on loT tools as they gain acceptance across the globe over countries and introduce increasingly advanced tools. This provides frameworks to implement ever more complex and complicated industrial design procedures.

Market Segment:

The global industrial design market is segmented by Type, Application and Geography.

By type, the market is segmented into Product Design, Model Design and Fabrication, User Interface and interactive design and other industrial design.

By Application, the global market is segmented into transportation, electronics, household, machinery and equipment, and others.

Regional Analysis:

Regionally, the market studied includes North America, Europe (Germany, UK, France, etc.), Asia-Pacific (India, China, Southeast Asia, etc.), South America, Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, etc.).

There is no concentration of the industrial design industry. In terms of revenue, China is regionally the largest market, also the leader in the entire industry of industrial design. China accounted for 33% of the sales industry in the year 2017. It is followed by Europe and North America, which make up about 27% and 20% of the global industry respectively.

Industry News:

Industrial design is benefiting many organizations worldwide. Industrial Architecture helps organizations worldwide with industrial non-compliance, risk management, and mitigation. Many innovative tactics coupled with years of expertise helps to alleviate administrative burdens across operational and regional boundaries.

