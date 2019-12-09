Ambassador Sales’ Meeting with Sudan Prime Minster Hamdok

Acting with the authorities of the Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights, Ambassador Nathan A. Sales met Tuesday with the Republic of Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. Prime Minister Hamdok outlined the progress Sudan has made on democracy and human rights and expressed confidence that Sudan will succeed with the support of its partners. Ambassador Sales expressed the United States’ support for Sudan’s transition to a civilian-led democracy. He provided a detailed explanation of the statutory process for rescinding a State Sponsor of Terrorism designation, and the steps Sudan would need to take to be delisted. Responding to Sudan’s request for assistance, Ambassador Sales also discussed the United States’ efforts to help countries develop institutions capable of safeguarding human rights and the rule of law.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.