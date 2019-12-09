South Korea B2C E-Commerce Market 2019: South Korea’s B2C E-Commerce Market Projected to become the Third Largest in the World

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Korea B2C E-Commerce Market 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



South Korea's advanced online retail market

As of 2019, South Korea ranks third worldwide by online retail sales. The B2C E-Commerce market is well advanced, taking up nearly a quarter of the country's overall retail sales. Nevertheless, there is still room for more growth. The report contains a projection that by around 2023, South Korea could ascend two ranks to become the world's number three in online retail sales, surpassing Japan and the UK.



Coupang leads in South Korean E-Commerce

The future growth is expected to be driven by mobile commerce and payment services, as well as cross-border online shopping. Well over 50% of online retail sales in South Korea is generated on mobile devices, with this share is becoming larger every year, according to statistics. In terms of E-Commerce competition, the top market share is held by Coupang, followed by other market leaders including eBay Korea, 11st, and others.

Questions Answered in this Report

How does South Korea rank compared to other top B2C E-Commerce markets worldwide?

What growth rate is projected for South Korea' B2C E-Commerce sales through 2023?

How high is the M-Commerce share of online retail sales in South Korea in 2019?

What are the best-selling product categories in South Korea's online retail?

Who are the leading B2C E-Commerce market players in South Korea?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Management Summary

2. Overview & International Comparisons

B2C E-Commerce Market Overview and International Comparisons, September 2019

Top 10 Countries by Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, by Canada, China, India, Germany, France, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, the USA, 2018 & 2019f

Top 10 Countries by Retail E-Commerce Sales Growth, in %, by Argentina, Canada, China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, Philippines, Russia, South Korea and Worldwide, 2019f vs. 2018

B2C E-Commerce Share of Total Retail Sales, in %, by China, Japan, South Korea, the UK and the USA, in %, 2018

M-Commerce Share of Total Retail E-Commerce Sales, in %, by China, India, Indonesia, South Korea, Thailand, the UK and the USA, 2018

3. Trends

Breakdown of Internet Traffic by Device, in %, August 2019

Research and Purchase Channels Used, in % of Online Shoppers, 6 Months to April 2019

Breakdown of Spending by Channels as Perceived by Online Shoppers, in %, 6 Months to April 2019

M-Commerce Sales, in KRW trillion, and Share of E-Commerce Sales, in %, 2017-2018 & H1 2019

M-Commerce Sales by Product Category, in KRW billion, 2017, 2018 & H1 2019

Cross-Border Online Shopper Penetration, in % of Online Shoppers, May 2018

Top 3 Product Categories Purchased Cross-Border, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, May 2018

Top 3 Countries Purchased From in Latest Cross-Border Online Purchase, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, 2018

Share of Online Shoppers Who Purchased a Product on Instagram, in %, April 2019

4. Sales & Shares

Retail E-Commerce Sales, in KRW trillion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2017-2018 & H1 2019

Breakdown of Retail E-Commerce Sales by Online Pure-Play and Multichannel Platforms, in %, 2017-2018 & H1 2019

B2C E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, and Share of Total Retail Sales, in %, 2018-2023f

5. Internet Users & Online Shoppers

Number of Internet Users, in millions, and Penetration, in % of Individuals, 2013 - 2018

Online Shopper Penetration, by Device, in % of Internet Users, 2017 & 2018

Average Monthly Online Spending, in KRW, 2017 & 2018

Breakdown of Frequency of Online Shopping, in % of Online Shoppers, 2018

6. Products

Top 10 Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Online Shoppers, 2017 & 2018

Retail E-Commerce Sales by Product Category, in KRW billion, 2017, 2018 & H1 2019

7. Payment

Payment Methods Used in Online Shopping, in % of Online Shoppers, 2017 & 2018

Payment Methods Used in Online Shopping, in % of Online Shoppers, by PC and Mobile, 2018

8. Delivery

Share of Online Shoppers Who Would be Willing to Change Their Main Online Store if Another Store Offered Express Shipping Options, in %, April 2019

The Score of Customer Satisfaction with Speed and Accuracy of Delivery, by Six Selected E-Commerce Platforms, May 2019

9. Players

Overview of B2C E-Commerce Players, September 2019

Revenues and Operating Profits/Losses of Selected Leading E-Commerce Players, in KRW billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2018

Average Monthly Online Spending, by Six Selected E-Commerce Platforms and Total Average, in % of Online Shoppers, May 2019

Customer Satisfaction Score of Six Selected E-Commerce Platforms, May 2019

Top 10 E-Commerce Websites by Unique Visitors, in millions, and Reach, in %, August 2019

Top 10 E-Commerce Mobile Applications by Unique Users, in millions, and Reach, in %, August 2019

Top Mobile Shopping Apps by Number of Monthly Active Users, in millions, October 2018

Companies Mentioned



11 Street Co Ltd

Coupang Corp.

eBay Korea Co. Ltd

Lotte Group

NAVER Corp

SK Telecom Co. Ltd.

Tmon Inc. (ticket monster)

Wemakeprice Inc.

