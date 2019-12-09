India Residential Water Treatment Systems Market 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2019 Residential Water Treatment Systems Market: India" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A comprehensive analysis of the residential water treatment market in India including market sizing, market share by competitor, drivers, restraints, and market forecasts to 2025.



Market Definition by Product:



For the purposes of this study, a residential water treatment (RWT) system is defined as:

Point-of-entry (POE) systems: Point-of-entry or whole house systems treat all the water entering the home.

Point-of-entry or whole house systems treat all the water entering the home. Point-of-use counter top (CT) systems: Counter top systems can either be placed on the kitchen counter or can be wall mounted (typically in Asia).

Counter top systems can either be placed on the kitchen counter or can be wall mounted (typically in Asia). Point-of-use under-the-sink (UTS) systems: The UTS systems are usually placed under the kitchen sink and do not clutter the kitchen counter.

The UTS systems are usually placed under the kitchen sink and do not clutter the kitchen counter. Point-of-use faucet mount (FM) systems: FM systems have small filters that go directly on the end of a faucet and are relatively easy to install. FM systems have low capacities and low flow rates as compared to pitchers and other types of water treatment systems.

FM systems have small filters that go directly on the end of a faucet and are relatively easy to install. FM systems have low capacities and low flow rates as compared to pitchers and other types of water treatment systems. Pitcher systems: These systems are also known as jug filters in certain parts of the world. Water is filtered by gravity through a filter cartridge, mostly made up of carbon. Pitchers and faucet mount systems are cheap residential water treatment systems available to consumers.

These systems are also known as jug filters in certain parts of the world. Water is filtered by gravity through a filter cartridge, mostly made up of carbon. Pitchers and faucet mount systems are cheap residential water treatment systems available to consumers. Replacement filters: This study also covers replacement filters.

Key Topics Covered:



I. Definitions



II. Acronyms



III. Channel definition



IV. Country profile



V. Market measurements



VI. Market drivers

a) Water crisis - an opportunity

b) Water hardness

c) Diverse products at different price points

d) Growing economy

e) Extensive marketing



VII. Market restraints

a) Misleading claims by market players

b) Large unorganized market

c) Price-conscious customer

d) Unawareness about POE systems



VIII. Pricing trends



IX. Market trends

a) POU - Key players

b) New entrants

c) New product launches

d) UV LED water treatment systems

e) Use of copper

f) After-sales service

g) Rental model

h) Fruits and vegetable purifiers

i) Marketing and advertising

j) Quotes - POU

k) POE - Key players

l) Technology

m) Quotes on POE technology

n) Non-salt based solution

o) Quotes - POE



X Market data

a) Revenue forecast 2018-2025, total residential water treatment systems market

b) Revenue forecast 2018-2025, point-of-use CT, UTS, and replacement filter market

c) Revenue forecast 2018-2025, point of Use, CT and UTS water treatment systems market

d) Market share by revenue 2018, point-of-use CT, and UTS market

e) Distribution share analysis by revenue 2018, point-of-use, CT and UTS systems market

f) Market share by revenue 2018, pricing trends

g) Revenue forecast 2018-2025, point-of-use, CT and UTS filter replacement market

h) Revenue forecast 2018-2025, point-of-entry water treatment systems market

i) Market share by revenue 2018, point-of-entry water treatment systems market



Companies Mentioned



Cuckoo Appliances Pvt. Ltd.

Eureka Forbes Limited

Havells India Limited

Ion Exchange Ltd.

Kent RO

Livpure Pvt. Ltd.

Systems Ltd. Hindustan Unilever Limited

The 3M Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pf4nv6

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.