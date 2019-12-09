European Air Compressor Rental Market Report 2019

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2019 European Air Compressor Rental Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study focuses on the European air compressor rental market with geographical coverage of the United Kingdom and Ireland, Germany, France, The Nordics, Benelux, Italy and the Rest of Europe as one segment. For purposes of this research, compressed air rental includes both oil-free and oil-flooded units.



This report provides an overview of the air compressor rental market in Europe and has focused on oil-free diesel, oil-flooded diesel, oil-flooded electric and oil-free electric air compressors. The report is further segmented by kilowatts (kW) range, fuel type, and end-user industry. The report captures the growth drivers, restraints, market trends, challenges, technology market landscape, market sizing and shares by revenue, and supplier landscape.



The focal point of the analysis remains rental compressors in Europe only and does include any other rental equipment products. The total revenue provided in the study is solely the revenue generated from the rental business and does not include any peripheral costs or supplementary materials costs. The scope of this study does not include sales or refurbishment of this equipment. This study only focuses on equipment rented out to customers for use. The base year for the study is 2018.



This report captures the following information about the European Air Compressor Rental Market:

Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecast (2018-2025)

Growth Drivers & Restraints

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Technology Trends

Market Landscape

Competitive Landscape

Market Share by Revenue for Competitor, Equipment Type, and End-user for both oil-free and oil-flooded equipment

Quotes by Key Industry Participants

Key Topics Covered:



I. Methodology



II. Research Scope



III. Compressor Type Definitions



IV.End User Definitions



V. BREXIT



VI. NRMM Stage V Regulations



VII. Executive Summary: Europe



VIII. Market Overview: Europe

a. Top Three Drivers and Challenges

b. Quotes from the Industry - Drivers

c. Quotes from the Industry - Challenges

d. Market Trends

e. Technology Trends



IX. Market Data: Europe

a. Executive Summary

b. Revenue Forecast, Total Air Compressor Rental Market, 2018-2025

c. Market Share by Revenue, by Region, 2018

d. Market Share by Revenue, 2018

e. Market Share by Revenue, Onshore vs. Offshore, 2018



X. Market Overview: United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland

a. Country Profile

b. Executive Summary

c. Market Drivers

d. Market Challenges

e. Offshore Market Trends

f. Industry Overview - Quotes from the Industry



XI. Market Data: UK and Ireland

a. Revenue ForecastTotal Air Compressor Rental Market, 2018-2025

b. Revenue Forecast, Oil-Free, 2018-2025

c. Revenue Forecast, Oil-Flooded, 2018-2025

d. Market Share by Revenue, by Region, 2018

e. Market Share by Revenue, Onshore vs. Offshore, 2018

f. Market Share by Revenue, 2018

g. Market Share by Revenue, Oil-Free, 2018

h. Market Share by Revenue, Oil-Flooded, 2018

i. Market Share by Revenue, Oil-Flooded, by Fuel Type, 2018

j. Market Share by Revenue, Oil-Free, by Fuel Type, 2018

k. Market Share by Revenue, Oil-Free, by End User Industry, 2018

l. Market Share by Revenue, Oil-Flooded, by End User Industry, 2018

m. Market Share by Revenue, Electric Oil-Flooded, by kW, 2018

n. Market Share by Revenue, Electric Oil-Free, by kW, 2018



XII. Market Overview: Germany

a. Country Profile

b. Executive Summary

c. Market Drivers

d. Market Challenges

e. Offshore Market Trends

f. Industry Overview - Quotes from the Industry



XIII. Market Data: Germany

a. Revenue ForecastTotal Air Compressor Rental Market, 2018-2025

b. Revenue Forecast, Oil-Free, 2018-2025

c. Revenue Forecast, Oil-Flooded, 2018-2025

d. Market Share by Revenue, Onshore vs. Offshore, 2018

e. Market Share by Revenue, 2018

f. Market Share by Revenue, Oil-Free, 2018

g. Market Share by Revenue, Oil-Flooded, 2018

h. Market Share by Revenue, Oil-Flooded, by Fuel Type, 2018

i. Market Share by Revenue, Oil-Free, by Fuel Type, 2018

j. Market Share by Revenue, Oil-Free, by End User Industry, 2018

k. Market Share by Revenue, Oil-Flooded, by End User Industry, 2018

l. Market Share by Revenue, Electric Oil-Flooded, by kW, 2018

m. Market Share by Revenue, Electric Oil-Free, by kW, 2018



XIV. Market Overview: France

a. Country Profile

b. Executive Summary

c. Market Drivers

d. Market Challenges



XV. Market Data: France

a. Revenue Forecast, Total Air Compressor Rental Market, 2018-2025

b. Revenue Forecast, Oil-Free, 2018-2025

c. Revenue Forecast, Oil-Flooded, 2018-2025

d. Market Share by Revenue, Onshore vs. Offshore, 2018

e. Market Share by Revenue, 2018

f. Market Share by Revenue, Oil-Free, 2018

g. Market Share by Revenue, Oil-Flooded, 2018

h. Market Share by Revenue, Oil-Flooded, by Fuel Type, 2018

i. Market Share by Revenue, Oil-Free, by Fuel Type, 2018

j. Market Share by Revenue, Oil-Free, by End User Industry, 2018

k. Market Share by Revenue, Oil-Flooded, by End User Industry, 2018

l. Market Share by Revenue, Electric Oil-Flooded, by kW, 2018

m. Market Share by Revenue, Electric Oil-Free, by kW, 2018



XVI. Market Overview: The Nordics

a. Country Profile

b. Executive Summary

c. Market Drivers

d. Market Challenges

e. Market Trends



XVII. Market Data: The Nordics

a. Revenue Forecast, Total Air Compressor Rental Market, 2018-2025

b. Revenue Forecast, Oil-Free, 2018-2025

c. Revenue Forecast, Oil-Flooded, 2018-2025

d. Market Share by Revenue, by Region, 2018

e. Market Share by Revenue, Onshore vs. Offshore, 2018

f. Market Share by Revenue, 2018

g. Market Share by Revenue, Oil-Free, 2018

h. Market Share by Revenue, Oil-Flooded, 2018

i. Market Share by Revenue, Oil-flooded, by Fuel Type, 2018

j. Market Share by Revenue, Oil-Free, by Fuel Type, 2018

k. Market Share by Revenue, Oil-Free, by End User Industry, 2018

l. Market Share by Revenue, Oil-Flooded, by End User Industry, 2018

m. Market Share by Revenue, Electric Oil-Flooded, by kW, 2018

n. Market Share by Revenue, Electric Oil-Free, by kW, 2018



XVIII. Market Overview: Benelux

a. Country Profile

b. Executive Summary

c. Market Drivers

d. Market Challenges

e. Market Trends



XIX. Market Data: Benelux

a. Revenue Forecast, Total Air Compressor Rental Market, 2018-2025

b. Revenue Forecast, Oil-Free, 2018-2025

c. Revenue Forecast, oil-flooded, 2018-2025

d. Market Share by Revenue, by Region, 2018

e. Market Share by Revenue, Onshore vs. Offshore, 2018

f. Market Share by Revenue, 2018

g. Market Share by Revenue, Oil-Free, 2018

h. Market Share by Revenue, Oil-Flooded, 2018

i. Market Share by Revenue, Oil-Flooded, by Fuel Type, 2018

j. Market Share by Revenue, Oil-Free, by Fuel Type, 2018

k. Market Share by Revenue, Oil-Free, by End User Industry, 2018

l. Market Share by Revenue, Oil-Flooded, by End User Industry, 2018

m. Market Share by Revenue, Electric Oil-Flooded, by kW, 2018

n. Market Share by Revenue, Electric Oil-Free, by kW, 2018



XX. Market Overview: Italy

a. Country Profile

b. Executive Summary

c. Market Drivers

d. Market Challenges



XXI. Market Data: Italy

a. Revenue Forecast, Total Air Compressor Rental Market, 2018-2025

b. Revenue Forecast, Oil-Free, 2018-2025

c. Revenue Forecast, Oil-Flooded, 2018-2025

d. Market Share by Revenue, Onshore vs. Offshore, 2018

e. Market Share by Revenue, 2018

f. Market Share by Revenue, Oil-Free, 2018

g. Market Share by Revenue, Oil-Flooded, 2018

h. Market Share by Revenue, Oil-Flooded, by Fuel Type, 2018

i. Market Share by Revenue, Oil-Free, by Fuel Type, 2018

j. Market Share by Revenue, Oil-Free, by End User Industry, 2018

k. Market Share by Revenue, Oil-Flooded, by End User Industry, 2018

l. Market Share by Revenue, Electric Oil-Flooded, by kW, 2018

m. Market Share by Revenue, Electric Oil-Free, by kW, 2018



XXII. Market Overview: Rest of Europe

a. Executive Summary

b. Revenue Forecast, Total Air Compressor Rental Market, 2018-2025

c. Market Share by Revenue, Onshore vs. Offshore, 2018

d. Market Share by Revenue, 2018



XXIII.Competitive Landscape

a. LOXAM SAS

b. Atlas Copco AB

c. Ingersoll Rand

d. Boels Verhuur B.V. (Boels)

e. Speedy Hire Plc (Speedy Hire)

f. Ramirent Plc

g. Vp Plc

h. CRAMO Plc

i. Ashtead Plant Hire Co Ltd

j. Zeppelin GmbH (Zeppelin)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m8fw2s

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

