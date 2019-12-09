U.S. Grocery Market Focus on the Amazon Food Shopper, 2019 Edition

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Grocery Market Focus: The Amazon Food Shopper, 2nd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report focuses on online grocery purchasing trends over time to assess purchase channel (online and in-store) shifts and preferences according to major retailer and retailer channel, and it considers Amazon's foray into the online grocery market.



Analysis is devoted to the role Amazon plays in shaping grocery trends, with attention to Amazon cross-usage among major food retailers over time; consumer usage of Amazon services such as Amazon Fresh, Subscribe & Save, Prime Pantry, and Prime Now; and trends and strategies related to Whole Foods and physical store expansion.



Data provided includes:

Whole Foods and Amazon cross-usage and cross-pollination

Online grocery usage trends

Grocery retailer strategies used to fight back against Amazon, including Kroger and Walmart

Bricks-and-mortar and online grocery retailer usage trends

Supermarket/food retail chains: Amazon cross-usage trends and online grocery potential

Amazon Prime Now usage by category and the Prime Now app experience

Subscribe & Save, Prime Pantry, and AmazonFresh usage trends

Meal kit and Amazon cross-usage and cross-pollenization trends

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Report Scope

1.2 Report Summary

The Amazon Landscape

Amazon: Food Products

2. The Amazon Landscape

2.1 Amazon Sales Trends

Past the $200 Billion Mark yet 20%+ Growth Continues

Sales: Much More Than Selling Products

U.S. Net Sales Trends

U.S. Gross Merchandise Sales Trends

Will Amazon Have the Most Sales in 2022

Amazon E-Commerce Sales Versus the Competition

2.2 Amazon Products and Services

Amazon Products and Services Use Footprint

Digital Media: Amazon vs. the World

2.3 Going Toe-to-Toe with Amazon

Factors Important to Shopping for Products Online

2.4 Walmart and Amazon

Walmart Flexes In-Store Muscle

In-Store Services Use: Influence on Other Purchases

Walmart Personal Shopper Service: Jetblack

2.5 Trends Shaping the Amazon Landscape

E-Commerce Continues to Grow Retail Sales Share

Internet-Only E-Commerce Outpacing Omni-Channel E-Commerce Sales Growth

Will Amazon Account for Half of E-Commerce Sales in 2022?

2.6 Delivery and Pick Up Trends

Home Delivery Still the General Rule

Amazon's Bread and Butter

But Amazon Can't Deliver Everything

2.7 Click-and-Collect Enters the Mainstream

Leading Click-and-Collect Retailers

Click-and-Collect Incentivizes In-Store Purchasing

How to Incentivize Click-and-Collect?

2.8 Subscription Services

Amazon Way Out Front

2.9 The App Experience

Retailer-Specific Mobile Apps Are an Important Means of Consumer Engagement

Retailer-Specific Mobile App Use Methods

The Amazon App Experience

2.10 All Things Alexa

"Okay, Google"; "Hey, Siri"; . . . or Just "Alexa"?

Apple Left in the Dust?

Beyond the Speaker

Amazon Alexa Skills

Eye-Popping Opportunity

Why Not Use Alexa?

Alexa-Only Deals

2.11 The Amazon Prime User

Own Prime, Own the World?

Prime Benefits

A Value Wallop

Surpassing 100 Million Members

The Power of Prime: Engagement

3. Food Products

3.1 E-Commerce Context

United States: Sales Trends & Forecast

3.2 Amazon Grocery

3.3 Whole Foods Market

Amazon and Whole Foods: An Ideal Omni-Channel Grocery Partnership

Pricing: A Thorny Issue

Omni-Channel Purchasing and Delivery: Primed for Prime Now

3.4 Amazon Go, Go, Go

3.5 Online Grocery Usage Trends

Online Food/Grocery Ordering Usage Trends

Online Grocery Delivery Usage Trends

3.6 Click-and-Collect and the Amazon Grocery Shopper

Leading Click-and-Collect Retailers

Amazon Prime Now

The Amazon Prime Now App Experience

3.7 Subscribe & Save and the Amazon Grocery Shopper

Subscribe & Save usage penetration and assortment trends

3.8 Prime Pantry and the Amazon Grocery Shopper

3.9 AmazonFresh and the Amazon Grocery Shopper

Diminished Focus

AmazonFresh Pickup still a pilot

3.10 Meal Kits and the Amazon Grocery Shopper

Why Meals Kits Make Sense for Amazon

Product Assortment Trends

3.11 Key Competitors: Grocery Strategies

Well-Positioned

The Need to Grow SKUs

Shrinking the Superstore to Provide Convenience

The Last Mile: In-Home Delivery and Inventory Replenishment

3.12 In Detail: Kroger

Making Up Lost Ground

Anything, Anytime, Anywhere

Omni-Channel Traction

Righting the Ship

Expanding Food-Centric Offerings Through Partnerships and Acquisitions

3.13 Top Supermarket/Food Retail Chains: Usage Changes over Time

3.14 Bricks-and-Mortar and Online Grocery Retailer Usage

3.15 Supermarket/Food Retail Chains: Amazon Cross-Usage Trends

3.16 Supermarket/Food Retail Chains: Online Grocery Potential



Companies Mentioned



Amazon

Apple

Costco

Google

Jetblack

Target

Walmart

Whole Foods

