U.S. Grocery Market Focus on the Amazon Food Shopper, 2019 Edition

This report focuses on online grocery purchasing trends over time to assess purchase channel (online and in-store) shifts and preferences according to major retailer and retailer channel, and it considers Amazon's foray into the online grocery market.
Analysis is devoted to the role Amazon plays in shaping grocery trends, with attention to Amazon cross-usage among major food retailers over time; consumer usage of Amazon services such as Amazon Fresh, Subscribe & Save, Prime Pantry, and Prime Now; and trends and strategies related to Whole Foods and physical store expansion.
Data provided includes:
- Whole Foods and Amazon cross-usage and cross-pollination
- Online grocery usage trends
- Grocery retailer strategies used to fight back against Amazon, including Kroger and Walmart
- Bricks-and-mortar and online grocery retailer usage trends
- Supermarket/food retail chains: Amazon cross-usage trends and online grocery potential
- Amazon Prime Now usage by category and the Prime Now app experience
- Subscribe & Save, Prime Pantry, and AmazonFresh usage trends
- Meal kit and Amazon cross-usage and cross-pollenization trends
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Report Scope
1.2 Report Summary
- The Amazon Landscape
- Amazon: Food Products
2. The Amazon Landscape
2.1 Amazon Sales Trends
- Past the $200 Billion Mark yet 20%+ Growth Continues
- Sales: Much More Than Selling Products
- U.S. Net Sales Trends
- U.S. Gross Merchandise Sales Trends
- Will Amazon Have the Most Sales in 2022
- Amazon E-Commerce Sales Versus the Competition
2.2 Amazon Products and Services
- Amazon Products and Services Use Footprint
- Digital Media: Amazon vs. the World
2.3 Going Toe-to-Toe with Amazon
- Factors Important to Shopping for Products Online
2.4 Walmart and Amazon
- Walmart Flexes In-Store Muscle
- In-Store Services Use: Influence on Other Purchases
- Walmart Personal Shopper Service: Jetblack
2.5 Trends Shaping the Amazon Landscape
- E-Commerce Continues to Grow Retail Sales Share
- Internet-Only E-Commerce Outpacing Omni-Channel E-Commerce Sales Growth
- Will Amazon Account for Half of E-Commerce Sales in 2022?
2.6 Delivery and Pick Up Trends
- Home Delivery Still the General Rule
- Amazon's Bread and Butter
- But Amazon Can't Deliver Everything
2.7 Click-and-Collect Enters the Mainstream
- Leading Click-and-Collect Retailers
- Click-and-Collect Incentivizes In-Store Purchasing
- How to Incentivize Click-and-Collect?
2.8 Subscription Services
- Amazon Way Out Front
2.9 The App Experience
- Retailer-Specific Mobile Apps Are an Important Means of Consumer Engagement
- Retailer-Specific Mobile App Use Methods
- The Amazon App Experience
2.10 All Things Alexa
- "Okay, Google"; "Hey, Siri"; . . . or Just "Alexa"?
- Apple Left in the Dust?
- Beyond the Speaker
- Amazon Alexa Skills
- Eye-Popping Opportunity
- Why Not Use Alexa?
- Alexa-Only Deals
2.11 The Amazon Prime User
- Own Prime, Own the World?
- Prime Benefits
- A Value Wallop
- Surpassing 100 Million Members
- The Power of Prime: Engagement
3. Food Products
3.1 E-Commerce Context
- United States: Sales Trends & Forecast
3.2 Amazon Grocery
3.3 Whole Foods Market
- Amazon and Whole Foods: An Ideal Omni-Channel Grocery Partnership
- Pricing: A Thorny Issue
- Omni-Channel Purchasing and Delivery: Primed for Prime Now
3.4 Amazon Go, Go, Go
3.5 Online Grocery Usage Trends
- Online Food/Grocery Ordering Usage Trends
- Online Grocery Delivery Usage Trends
3.6 Click-and-Collect and the Amazon Grocery Shopper
- Leading Click-and-Collect Retailers
- Amazon Prime Now
- The Amazon Prime Now App Experience
3.7 Subscribe & Save and the Amazon Grocery Shopper
- Subscribe & Save usage penetration and assortment trends
3.8 Prime Pantry and the Amazon Grocery Shopper
3.9 AmazonFresh and the Amazon Grocery Shopper
- Diminished Focus
- AmazonFresh Pickup still a pilot
3.10 Meal Kits and the Amazon Grocery Shopper
- Why Meals Kits Make Sense for Amazon
- Product Assortment Trends
3.11 Key Competitors: Grocery Strategies
- Well-Positioned
- The Need to Grow SKUs
- Shrinking the Superstore to Provide Convenience
- The Last Mile: In-Home Delivery and Inventory Replenishment
3.12 In Detail: Kroger
- Making Up Lost Ground
- Anything, Anytime, Anywhere
- Omni-Channel Traction
- Righting the Ship
- Expanding Food-Centric Offerings Through Partnerships and Acquisitions
3.13 Top Supermarket/Food Retail Chains: Usage Changes over Time
3.14 Bricks-and-Mortar and Online Grocery Retailer Usage
3.15 Supermarket/Food Retail Chains: Amazon Cross-Usage Trends
3.16 Supermarket/Food Retail Chains: Online Grocery Potential
