Europe Ticket Vending Machine (TVM) Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis and Forecast To 2024

Ticket vending machine (TVM) is kiosks deployed at certain spaces that can be used to buy tickets or recharge smart cards. It is mostly used for facilitating easy experience to travelers and tourists. The findings published in this report asserts that there will be a large-scale adoption of Ticket vending machine (TVM) over the next couple of years. It unravels that the market is anticipated to drive the witness a boom owing to the rising demand from both developed and developing nations. Digitization drive and rising adoption rate of advancing technologies are anticipated to accelerate revenue growth of the Ticket vending machine (TVM) market in the near future.

• Parkeon

• Xerox

• Wincor Nixdorf

• Omron

• Init

• ICA Traffic

• IER

• DUCATI Energia

• Sigma

• Scheidt & Bachmann

• AEP

• Genfare

• GRG Banking Equipment

Ticket vending machine (TVM) is gaining popularity owing to the convenience offered by the product. The governments are pushing for the adoption of the technology for introducing effective crowd management. This, in turn, is prognosticated to support the expansion of the Ticket vending machine (TVM) in the forthcoming years. It also lowers down the cost of hiring personnel for handling ticketing processes. All these factors are supposed to work in favor of the Ticket vending machine (TVM) across the projection period. Ticket vending machine (TVM) is also gaining popularity in account of rising technological innovations. Key manufacturers are projecting their efforts and investments in the development of machines that have easy user interface and can be easily used by anyone. This is projected to make the growth of the Ticket vending machine (TVM) highly lucrative in the nearby future.

The traveling industry is making extensive use of the Product. However, the gaming industry is also projected to exhibit potential. The rising number of gaming parlors, supported by the rising youth generation interested in gaming, is anticipated to influence the Ticket vending machine (TVM) market positively. The technology is likely to offer advantages to end-user industry domains such as convenience, cost-effectiveness, minimum human intervention, etc. These factors are anticipated to drive the augmentation of the Ticket vending machine (TVM) market over the next few years.

On the basis of type, the ticket vending machine (TVM) has been segmented into non-cash payment type and cash payment type.

Based on application, the ticket vending machine (TVM) has been segmented into subway stations, railway stations, and bus stations.

The regional evaluation of the global Ticket vending machine (TVM) market has been included in the report. The segments of the market based on region profiled in this report are - USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, and Others. The USA is prognosticated to show a steep rise in the growth curve. It can be credited to the adoption of technologies by the governments at airports and seaports. For the same reason, the ticket vending machine (TVM) market in Europe is also anticipated to witness stellar CAGR.

In November 2019, Indygo has announced that it will be collecting fares for Red Line through machines deployed for the same purpose.

• Chapter 1 About the Ticket Vending Machine (TVM) Industry

• Chapter 2 Europe Market Competition Landscape

• Chapter 3 Europe Ticket Vending Machine (TVM) Market share

• Chapter 4 Supply Chain Analysis

• Chapter 5 Company Profiles

• Chapter 6 Globalisation & Trade

• Chapter 7 Distributors and Customers

• Chapter 8 Import, Export, Consumption and Consumption Value by Major Countries

• Chapter 9 Europe Ticket Vending Machine (TVM) Market Forecast through 2024

• Chapter 10 Key success factors and Market Overview



