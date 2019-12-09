Dental Surgical Devices (Equipment) Market Value To Reach $5.81 billion By 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com Offers "Dental Surgical Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2019" from its research database.

The global dental surgical devices and equipment market was valued at about $4.6 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $5.81 billion at a CAGR of 6.0% through 2022.” — Abdul Wasay

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Take a look at our year-end deals on Opportunities and Strategies Reports! Up to 50% off on all licenses.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/discounted-reports.aspx

The global dental surgical devices and equipment market is expected to grow to $5.81 billion at a rate of about 6.0% through 2022. The rise in dental diseases coupled with the rising demand for cosmetic dentistry is expected to drive the market in the forecast period. However, high costs associated with dental surgical procedures such as implants, periodontal surgery, root canal, laser whitening along with less favorable reimbursement policies are the factors which may hinder the growth of dental surgical devices market.

Dental surgical devices and equipment are used for the treatment of problems related to dental caries, cavities, tooth decay, periodontitis, gingivitis, oral candidiasis, xerostomia, and other forms of oral cancers and injury. This includes examination instruments, retractors, dental hand-pieces, dental lasers and others. This market does not include therapeutic dental equipment, general dental devices and equipment and dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment.

Request For A Free Sample For The Global Dental Surgical Devices And Equipment Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2392&type=smp

The global dental surgical devices and equipment market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The dental surgical devices and equipment market is segmented into handheld instruments, hand pieces, lasers, electrosurgical systems, and ultrasonic instruments.

By Geography - The global dental surgical devices and equipment is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Trends In The Dental Surgical Devices And Equipment Market

In this market, 3D printing technology is used for the production of drill guides for dental implants, the preparation of physical models for prosthodontics, orthodontics and surgery, the production of dental, craniomaxillofacial and orthopedic implants, and the fabrication of copings and frameworks for implant and dental restorations.

Potential Opportunities In The Dental Surgical Devices And Equipment Market

With increase in positive economic outlook, increased awareness for dental diseases, and increased reach to healthcare, the scope and potential for the global dental surgical devices and equipment market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the market are Sirona, Planmeca, DentalEZ, KaVo Group and LM Dental.

Dental Surgical Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2019 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides dental surgical devices and equipment market overviews, analyzes and forecasts dental surgical devices and equipment market size and growth for the global dental surgical devices and equipment market, dental surgical devices and equipment market share, dental surgical devices and equipment market players, dental surgical devices and equipment market size, dental surgical devices and equipment market segments and geographies, dental surgical devices and equipment market trends, dental surgical devices and equipment market drivers and dental surgical devices and equipment market restraints, dental surgical devices and equipment market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The dental surgical devices and equipment market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Place a direct purchase order of this report @ https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=2392

Where To Learn More

Read Dental Surgical Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2019 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Markets Covered: global dental surgical devices and equipment market

Data Segmentations: dental surgical devices and equipment market size, global and by country; historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries

Dental Surgical Devices And Equipment Market Organizations Covered: Sirona, Planmeca, DentalEZ, KaVo Group and LM Dental

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Time Series: Five years historic (2014-18) and forecast (2018-22).

Other Information And Analyses: PESTEL analysis, dental surgical devices and equipment market customer information, dental surgical devices and equipment market product/service analysis – product examples, dental surgical devices and equipment market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, key metrics covered: number of enterprises, number of employees, global dental surgical devices and equipment market in 2019 - countries offering most new opportunities

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Dental Surgical Devices And Equipment Industry: the report explains a number of strategies for companies in the dental surgical devices and equipment market, based on industry trends and company analysis.

Opportunities For Companies In The Dental Surgical Devices And Equipment Sector: The report reveals where the global dental surgical devices and equipment industry will put on most $ sales up to 2022.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 300 industry reports, covering over 2400 market segments and 56 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to Dental Surgical Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2019:

Dental Equipment And Supplies Global Market Report 2019

Portable X-Ray Devices Market By Segmentations (Mobile X-Ray Devices, Handheld X-Ray Devices), By Types (Computed Radiography X-Ray Devices, Digital X-Ray Devices And Analog X-Ray), By Trends, By Geography – Global Forecasts To 2022

Hospital Supplies Global Market Report 2019





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.