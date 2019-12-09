Global Algae Products Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

Wise.Guy.

Algae refer to a diverse group of aquatic organisms that have the capacity to conduct photosynthesis. These unicellular or multicellular organisms are capable of oxygen exhalation and are a powerhouse of various vitamins and minerals. The most commonly known algae include seaweeds, algal bloom, and pond scum.

The global algae products market is estimated to grow at a CARG of 7% and reach a valuation of USD 14.99 billion for the forecast period. The growth of this industry is a result of the increasing awareness about the various natural plant-based supplements that are emerging as a suitable substitute for animal-based nutrition. The rise in the demand for functional foods is offering a boost to the market. Algae products are being used mostly in the pharmaceutical sector as it possesses antimicrobial, antibacterial, and antiviral properties that are capable of granting holistic health to the body.

The demand for alternative sources of energy is yet another driving factor, as algae-based biofuels are emerging as a viable option.

Segmentation

The report segments the global algae products market on the basis of the type of product derived from algae. This includes:

Lipids

Carrageenan

Carotenoids

Algal protein

Alginate

Others (algal flour, dried algae, and agar)

The market can also be categorized on the basis of the source of the algae product, which could be:

Brown algae

Blue-green algae

Green algae

Red algae

Others (yellow-brown algae and golden algae)

Regional Analysis

For the purpose of this report, the global algae products market has been divided into the following geographical regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific Region

Central & South America

The Middle East & Africa

Amongst the countries surveyed, the Asia-Pacific region emerged as the largest market for algae products. The increase in disposable income, coupled with the increasing awareness regarding the health benefits of algae products, is the key contributor to the market’s growth.

Industry News

Dutch ingredients supplier, Corbion, and Swiss food manufacturer, Nestle, have tied up in a strategic partnership to develop the next generation microalgae-based sustainable, protein-rich product. The bio-active compounds present in microalgae will add further health benefits without leaving a large land, water, or carbon footprint.



