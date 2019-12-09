Molecular Cytogenetics Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Molecular Cytogenetics Market

Molecular Cytogenetics is the study of chromosomes and combines all the primary aspects of chromosome biology. It includes the study of chromosomes, nucleus, genome variations, evolution, and chromosome abnormalities that lead to the study of tumour or medical genetics. Molecular Cytogenetics also helps in the disease pathogenesis, 3D organization of the human genome, and genetic anomalies like cancer, sickle cell anaemia, cystic fibrosis, Down’s syndrome, Alzheimer's and such others. It also provides an important technique for the development of cancer treatment.

The technology of human genome mapping, research and development and advancements are done in molecular cytogenetics. The varying techniques like comparative genomic hybridization (CGH), fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) and karyotyping help in the research of the disease-causing genomics mechanism at the cellular level. Genomic hybridization in the DNA and avoiding the use of metaphase chromosomes have extended the range for the smart molecular cytogenetics analysis as compared to the conventional methods. The sensitive detection of malignant haematological abnormalities also has been detected by molecular cytogenetics.

The global molecular cytogenetics market report provides the market analysis for the growth of the market up to 2018 and estimates more increase in the market value for the forecast period until 2026. The increased incidents of genetic disorders and the rise in cancer treatment methods and the increase in the geriatric population is increasing the global market for the product. According to the Cancer Research UK, there were 17 million new cases of cancer all over the world in 2018 and 9.6 million deaths.

Key Players of Global Molecular Cytogenetics Market =>

Applied Spectral Imaging, Oxford Gene Technology, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Illumina, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., MetaSystems and Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.

Market Segmentation

The global molecular cytogenetics market has been segmented based on the products, techniques, end-users and applications as mentioned in the report.

On the basis of product type, the global product market has been split into:

• Kits and Reagents

• Instruments

• Consumables

• Software and Services

By the techniques, the global product market can be classified as:

• Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization (FISH)

• Comparative Genomic Hybridization

• Karyotyping

• Others

On the basis of applications, the market can be split into:

• Targeted Drug Therapy

• Genetic Disorders

• Oncology

• Others

And by end-users, the market can be categorized as:

• Academic Research Institutes

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

• Hospitals & Pathology Laboratories

• Clinical & Research Laboratories

• Others

Regional Overview

Based on the geographical segmentation, the global molecular cytogenetics market has been divided into regions like Europe, North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The largest market share has been held by North America due to the rise in the number of cancer patients and other geriatric diseases patients. Mental retardation is also a condition that can be diagnosed with the help of molecular cytogenetics. This condition affects more than 300,000 people in Canada with a life-long disability. The children affected by mental retardation are subjected to repeat medical testing that can lead to increased medical expenses.

Industry News

Bio-Rad Labs has partnered with Diagenode, an epigenetics research and sample preparation service provider, to offer single-cell ATAC-Seq services on Bio-Rad’s droplet digital technology. This service will use the Bio-Rad’s Single-cell isolator to encapsulate thousands of cell nuclei in the nanoliter- size droplets to offer robust precision and quantification of cells data



