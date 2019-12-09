Portable X-ray Devices Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Portable X-ray Devices Market

X-Ray machines produce controlled beams of radiation, which are utilized to recreate an image of internal organs of human body. The beam is carefully directed towards the area being examined.

The commercial x-ray machines in use at hospitals nowadays employs high in energy sources of radiation. They use a tungsten filament on one end of a vacuum tube which emit electrons when heated and these accelerate below the tube till they hit the metal electrode placed on one end which causes it to produce x radiation.

The global portable x-ray devices market is valued at $8.68 Billion in the year 2018, and is expected to reach $13.04 Billion by the year 2023 with a strong CAGR of 8.5% over the period.

Key Players of Global Portable X-ray Devices Market =>

GE Healthcare, Vidisco Ltd., Vision Medicaid Equipments Pvt., Ltd., Aribex Inc., MinXray, Naviscan Inc, CardiArc Ltd, Hologic Inc., Segami Corporation, and Siemens Healthcare.

Segmentation:

The global portable x-ray devices market can be segmented based upon technology, application, modality and geography.

Based upon Technology, the global portable x-ray devices market is categorized as

• Analog X-ray

• Digital X-ray

Based upon Application, the global portable x-ray devices market is categorized as

• Dental X-ray

• Mammography

• Chest X-ray

• Abdomen X-ray

Based upon Modality, the global portable x-ray devices market is categorized as

• Handheld X-ray Devices

• Mobile X-ray Devices

Based upon Geography, the global portable x-ray devices market is categorized as

• North America (United States of America, Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain )

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

Regional Analysis:

North America is the largest market in terms of market scope and potential. Chest, Abdomen application segment is expected to witness the largest market share in the next five years. The growth in the market size in the region can be attributed to various factors, which includes prevalent rise in instances of several disorders like stomach cancer, well-established and organized healthcare infrastructure, robust regulatory framework followed by administrative support. With an aging population, the prevalence of medical diagnosis is predicted to show growth significantly.

Europe is a major market for portable x-ray devices in Healthcare sector. With a high income consumer, high level of disposable income, an aging population and high healthcare investment are some of the major driving factors in the region. Advance diagnostic processes, research and development of high level machine learning and state of the art medical infrastructure are market drivers.

Asia Pacific is the third largest market with tremendous scope in the foreseeable future. Countries like China, India and Japan are leading the market with increased investment and innovation in healthcare. The region is expected to hold huge potential in the future owing to high population density, rise in bones and joint related ailments and increasing in cosmetic surgeries.

Industry News:

Digital x-ray at present enjoys major share in the market, due to factors like high quality image output, high throughput patient rate, lower radiation related risk and faster image acquisition. Additionally, governments worldwide are focusing on high-quality diagnostic process imaging, coupled with consistent effort of manufacturers to produce a lower-cost variants of portable x-ray devices. Manufacturers are also working to ensure reduction of price for the existing digital products to drive the growth of portable x-ray devices.



Major Key Points of Global Portable X-ray Devices Market

• Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

• Chapter 2 Global Portable X-ray Devices Market –Trends

• Chapter 3 Global Portable X-ray Devices Market – Industry Analysis

• Chapter 4 Global Portable X-ray Devices Market – Market Analysis

• Chapter 5 Global Portable X-ray Devices Market – Geographical Analysis

• Chapter 6 Global Portable X-ray Devices Market – Competitive Landscape

• Chapter 7 Global Portable X-ray Devices Market – Company Profiles

• Chapter 8 Global Portable X-ray Devices Market – Appendix





