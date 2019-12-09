Mobile C-Arms Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Mobile C-Arms Market

Mobile C-arms are used in the medical field as a medical imaging device. Mobile C-arms are used in clinics and are based on X-ray technology. The name mobile C-arms comes from the shape of the device. There are basically two arms which are used to connect the X-ray source and the X-ray detector with each other. The first mobile C-arms were introduced in1955. Also, there was a huge development in mobile C-arms technology since then. Mobile C-arms are considered to be one of the most important tools in today’s era.

The mobile C-arms are used in the medical fields like orthopaedics, vascular surgery, traumatology, and others. The mobile C-arms help to provide high-resolution X-ray images in real-time. These images help the doctor to monitor patients during operations and instantly make any changes if required. This technology also helps patients to recover quickly. As per medical experts, there is a great demand for the minimally invasive treatment method of mobile C-arms. The research report on mobile C-arms market provides knowledge about subjects like the growth of mobile C-arms market at the local and international levels.

The report on the global mobile C-arms market provides information on the major companies that provide high-end quality mobile C-arm devices at a low cost, which is directly responsible for reducing the overall cost of the C-arms in the global market. The report further discusses subjects like the new trends and developments in the mobile C-arms industry globally and regionally. Also, the report provides an insight into the profiles of the major players in the mobile C-arms market working at regional and global levels.

Key Players of Global Mobile C-Arms Market =>

GE Healthcare, Hologic Corporation, OrthoScan, Inc., Philips, SHIMADZU CORPORATION, Siemens Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems, and Ziehm Imaging.

Market Segmentation

The market segmentation of the mobile C-arms is done to draw insights regarding the market trends, development and the growth of the regional markets. The mobile C-arms market segmentation is done on the basis of product types, applications, companies, and regions.

The product type segmentation of the mobile C-arms includes the following segments-

• Full-size C-arms

• Mini C-arms

• Others

Further, the market for mobile C-arms is divided on the basis of the applications. The market report provides detailed knowledge about the following application segments-

• Trauma and Orthopedics

• Neurosurgery

• Cardiology

• Gastroenterology

• Others

The global mobile C-arms market is further segmented on the basis of the end-user. The major end-users of mobile C-arms are-

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic centres

The global mobile C-arms market is also segmented on the basis of some of the major companies that are present regionally and globally.

Regional Overview

The report on the mobile C-arms market contains an in-depth analysis of the numerous regional and global markets, leading market associates working in those regions, and regional market dynamics. The mobile C-arms market report also highlights opportunities, potential challenges, and business development plans for emerging and newly entered regional market professionals. The market study on mobile C-arms includes the study on the regions and countries like Europe(the U.K, Germany, Italy, Sapin, Russia), North America(Canada, Mexico, U.S), Middle East and Africa(South Africa, Saudi Arabia), Asia-pacific(India, China, Southeast Asia, Japan), and South America( Argentina, Brazil). The report segments the region on the basis of trends, and revenue for mobile C-arms in those regions.

Industry News

Austine, a doctor from Texas-based Doj has provided a surgeon-controlled leg and retractor holder that is full-sterile. The surgery requires all hands available together to successfully complete the surgery. The adaptable arm provides great help in performing the surgery. The doctor said, it plays a very important role as it is helpful since the technology does not require any special tables or the mobile c-arms. The arm will hold the leg perfectly and help to perform the surgery



