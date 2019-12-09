Tobacco and Hookah Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Tobacco and Hookah Market

Tobacco and hookah are used for smoking flavored tobacco. It has been popular among the elite class in medieval age. In the present era, the Product has gained much popularity especially among the younger generation. This assessment presents a detailed picture of the global tobacco and hookah market. It unveils that the market resonates untapped potential. A healthy growth trajectory is predicted for the tobacco and hookah market. In the near future, more players are supposed to enter the market's competitive landscape to capitalize on the opportunities available. It has also been indicated in the report that the global tobacco and hookah market is anticipated to gain a larger consumer base over the next couple of years.

Tobacco and hookah have gained traction in the Middle Eastern countries owing to ban on alcohol. It has gained quick mileage as a recreational activity. This, in turn, suggests that the global tobacco and hookah market is anticipated to earn remarkable amount of revenue in the years to come. Also, key players are focusing on flavor innovation. It is supposed to enable the market to scale new heights in the near future. Rising awareness about the product and wide variety of flavors available is expected to drive the augmentation of the tobacco and hookah market in the upcoming years. Also, the expansion of distribution channels is likely to accelerate revenue growth in the market place in the nearby future.

Rising income levels of the population are likely to trigger growth of the tobacco and hookah market. The increasing working population is a major driver of the market. In fact, the rise in the women population shifting to smoking hookah is projected to catalyze expansion of the market in the foreseeable future. The availability of hookah pots and flavors for household recreational activities is another driver of the market. It is supposed to boost market's growth rate in the forthcoming years.

Key Players of Global Tobacco and Hookah Market =>

• Starbuzz

• Fantasia

• Social Smoke

• Alchemist Tobacco

• Al-Tawareg Tobacco

• Haze Tobacco

• Fumari

• Al Fakher

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of product, the tobacco and hookah market has been segmented into fruit flavor, mixed flavor, and herbal flavor.

On the basis of application, the tobacco and hookah market has been segmented into offline sales and online sales.

Regional Analysis:

This analysis presents a detailed geographical evaluation of the global tobacco and hookah market. The regional segments identified are - USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, and southeast Asia. Europe is a potential regional segment owing to the availability of a large number of hookah parlors. The increasing tourist population in the region is also anticipated to drive the proliferation of the tobacco and hookah market in the foreseeable future. The USA market is also expanding due to the rising demand for recreational activities in the region. The increasing urban population is the market's growth propeller.

Industry News:

In May 2019, pastiche hookah lounge has opened its outlet in Waterloo.

In July 2019, Indian state, Mumbai, has received approval from the government for operating herbal hookah lounges.

Major Key Points of Global Tobacco and Hookah Market

• Chapter 1 About the Tobacco and Hookah Industry

• Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape

• Chapter 3 World Tobacco and Hookah Market share

• Chapter 4 Supply Chain Analysis

• Chapter 5 Company Profiles

• Chapter 6 Globalisation & Trade

• Chapter 7 Distributors and Customers

• Chapter 8 Import, Export, Consumption and Consumption Value by Major Countries

• Chapter 9 World Tobacco and Hookah Market Forecast through 2024

• Chapter 10 Key success factors and Market Overview





