Lisa Baker of Get Your Greatness Coaching to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you’re a human who feels like you’re not achieving all that you want to or living up to your potential, you may be feeling “stuck.” Perhaps you think your personal or professional circumstances are holding you back and you don’t know what to do with that. Or you’re trying to decide on a course of action but are having trouble with next steps or feeling motivated. The resulting pressure can feel overwhelming at times. Therefore, wouldn’t one of the wisest decisions you could make be to hire a trained professional to objectively guide you in those areas where you want to move forward? To ultimately help you tap into your full potential?

Lisa Baker is a professional trainer and Life Coach and owner of Get Your Greatness Coaching.

“As a coach and trainer I support people in “getting their greatness,” whatever that means for their particular goals,” says Lisa. “My coaching is about objectively helping someone move forward and find their answers from within.”

Before becoming a coach, Lisa was a trainer in a corporate environment at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare in Memphis. In her personal life, Lisa struggled with weight issues and alcohol until she found the strength to turn her life around for the better. She began eating sustainable, organic food, working out, and living a healthy lifestyle. When she was introduced to coaching, she was much impressed with what an ingenious tool it is for developing people.

“I bring life experience and personal transformation to my work,” says Lisa. “I encouraged myself to get healthier and unblocked, and now I inspire people to do the same by accessing that strength we all have inside us to change what we wish to change. It’s all about helping people with self-improvement when they feel hopeless and helpless like I did at one point.”

Through her individualized expert coaching sessions, Lisa delves into her client’s goals and objectives, who they are authentically, and what they are hoping to achieve from their synergetic coaching relationship. Then they collaboratively set an action plan to get it done.

“We all need those second eyes and ears to help us recognize our limiting beliefs so that we can remove them,” says Lisa. “To see our own potential and to define and clarify our goals to help people develop themselves and discover what they already have inside and give them the life they really want.”

Lisa also greatly encourages her clients to try holistic tools such as meditation and journaling, which have worked absolute wonders in her own practice and life.

“I’m all about educating and inspiring people because I, too, love to be inspired,” says Lisa. “I believe we’re here to be happy, joyous, and free, and to use our individual and collective gifts to better our world. If someone is making heavy going of life, from health to career to personal relationships, I want to help them get to the place where they realize they have the power to change. My coaching is about educating and inspiring them to get their greatness as a whole person so they can find joy because there is nothing more beautiful on earth I could do.”

For more information on our guest please visit https://www.getyourgreatness.net

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno



