The Prime Minister receives Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali

On Monday 9 December, Prime Minister Stefan Löfven will receive Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali. They will discuss Ethiopia’s reform efforts and enhanced cooperation between Sweden and Ethiopia on bilateral and multilateral issues.

Prime Minister Abiy has been awarded the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize for “his efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation, and in particular for his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighbouring Eritrea.” Following the visit to Stockholm, Prime Minister Abiy will continue to Oslo for the Nobel Peace Prize award ceremony.

