Representatives of the Belarusian and Egyptian companies hold meetings

On December 8, 2019 with the assistance of the Embassy of Belarus in Egypt, representatives of OJSC “Babushkina Krynka”, OJSC Milkavita and OJSC Rogachev ICC held meetings with Deputy Chairman of Cairo Chamber of Commerce Sameh Zaki and representatives of Egyptian companies working in the field of dairy products supplies.

As part of the negotiations and business meetings, the opportunities of Belarusian enterprises, their production and export potential were presented. The Sides discussed the possibility of expanding supplies of Belarusian dairy products to Egypt, as well as the implementation of joint projects in this area.

Belarusian enterprises will also hold negotiations with the largest retail chains in Egypt including Carrefour, Spinneys, Hyper One, and Seoudi.

Belarusian enterprises visit Cairo to participate in the international specialized food exhibition “Cairo Food Africa”.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.