Cannabis Concentrate Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Wise.Guy.

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Global Cannabis Concentrate Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Cannabis concentrate is a semi-golden liquid extracted from the marijuana plant. The concentrate has high levels of tetrahydrocannabinol or THC. Butane or ethanol are used as solvents for extracting cannabis concentrate. The concentrate is available in many forms, such as butter, oil, hashish, etc. There are various ways for consuming the cannabis concentrates, including ingestion, inhalation, and smoking. Of late, the concentrate has found a significant market in the pharmaceutical industry, with many doctors recommending it for treating diseases such as cancer, Alzheimer's, arthritis, etc.

Apart from the chronic conditions, cannabis concentrate is also prescribed for depression, anxiety, and epilepsy. Cannabis consumption was illegal in many countries until recently. The ban led to the growth of the black market for the substance. However, more and more countries are realizing the benefits of legalising marijuana. The countries benefit in the form of increased revenue by taxing the sale of cannabis concentrate. It also helps curb the black market sales of the concentrate.

The number of patients with chronic pain has increased significantly over the last decade. Additionally, research supporting the use of cannabis concentrate as a treatment for more and more conditions has led to an increase in its prescription. A survey was conducted to understand how changing laws and other factors impact the sale of cannabis concentrate. The findings of the survey are presented in this report. The report collates historical data and uses it to predict the future of cannabis concentrate.

Key Players

Tilray

VIVO Cannabis

Cannabis Science

Aurora Cannabis

Canopy Growth Corporation

Tikun Olam

STENOCARE

Maricann Group

Aphria

Medical Marijuana

Cronos Group

Terra Tech

MedMen

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4501802-global-cannabis-concentrate-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions

Segmentation

The report segments the market as per the manufacturers, types, and applications of cannabis concentrate

Hashish, cannabis budder, and cannabis oil are the types of cannabis concentrate that are covered by the second segmentation. The pharmaceuticals, food industry, and recreational applications are analysed, and the market share of each application is presented in the report.

Regional Overview

Owing to the huge disparities in the legalisation and production of cannabis concentrates, there are wide regional variations in the revenue and sales for different regions. The regions considered for the survey are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle-East and Africa.

North America major producer as well as consumer of cannabis concentrate. Around 30 states in the US have legalised marijuana for medical uses. The legalisation is the cause of the high revenue from cannabis in North America. The second-largest consumer of cannabis concentrate is Europe. This is again due to the fact the many European countries have legalised its consumption for medicinal purposes.

Industry News

The industry is trying to ensure that the concentrate is legalised in more countries, at least for pharmaceutical purposes. There is also ongoing research on better extraction techniques and innovative methods for consuming cannabis concentrate.

Make Enquiry Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4501802-global-cannabis-concentrate-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions

Table Of Content:

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Market Size by Regions

5 North America Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Revenue by Countries

8 South America Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue by Countries

10 Global Market Segment by Type

11 Global Market Segment by Application

12 Global Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

sales@wiseguyreports.com

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.