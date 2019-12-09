Digital Asset Management (DAM) 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Wise.Guy.

With the rising popularity of the digital domain, digital content has become more prominent and common. As a result, such digital content is translating into assets known as digital assets. Digital Asset Management (DAM) is a system that is capable of storing, sharing, and organizing digital assets over a central location. It is a repository of a company’s content, such as images, videos, and other multimedia. DAM platforms help in the sharing and storage of this content.

The global digital asset management market is expected to touch a valuation of USD 5,287 million, with a CAGR of 13.7%.

This demand for Digital Asset Management (DAM) arises due to the increase in the collaborative workflow for matters relating to sales and marketing. Additionally, DAM ensures that transparency is maintained in all the operations as outlined by various governmental bodies. The integration of technologies like Artificial Intelligence will further act as an impetus to this industry.

Key Players

Opentext

Oracle

Adobe Systems

Hewlett-Packard (HP)

ADAM Software

IBM

EMC

Cognizant Technology

Northplains Systems

Widen Enterprises

Canto

Qbank DAM

Bynder

Celum

Segmentation

The market for digital asset management can be primarily segmented on the basis of the technology that is being used. This DAM technology could be cloud-based or on-premise. Additionally, the field of application or the end-user also becomes a factor based on which the global digital asset management (DAM) market can be classified. This segment includes:

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

Retail and Consumer Goods

Education

BFSI

Automotive and Manufacturing

Others (including travel, transportation, and utilities)

Regional Analysis

On the basis of the geographical location, the regional segments can be classified as follows:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

North America occupies a major market share of the global digital asset management (DAM) market with a revenue share of USD 544.9 million.

Industry News

Major tech-giant Hewlett Packard Enterprises announced a collaboration with PubNub to incorporate new Intelligent Edge Computing and Real-time technologies features for organizations dealing with digital assets. This boost has given more scope for the expansion of data streaming and digital asset management.



