Global Luxury Mattress Market 2019: Size, Share, Analysis, Regional Outlook and Forecast-2025

The luxury mattress is a type of mattress that is specially designed and built to provide extra comfort and level of sophistication. As is with all luxury products, these are built with special attention to the quality and consumer experience. The materials used in the making of these are what sets them apart from the conventional mattresses. All materials used in the making of mattresses, such as latex, memory foam and upholstery layers and fabric coverings have their conventional and luxury counterparts.

Most luxury mattresses are loaded with extra padding to provide pressure relief. Looking to give the best user experience, luxury mattresses contours to the user’s body while still maintaining very firm support. Most of these are innerspring designs and have coils, upholstery layers, and fabric covering of superior quality. The covering of luxury mattress is usually made from polyester material along with other materials, such as rayon, cotton, and silk. These materials are sewn with great care and are designed to look aesthetically pleasing.

Given the pricing that comes with all luxury products, luxury mattresses are found only in upscale residencies and plush commercial settings. With new companies and marketing strategies looking to break the consumer base barrier, the market may see a growth in demand from all sectors. The rise in the overall income levels and living standards is expected to have a positive impact on the market. The report on the luxury mattress market looks to give a comprehensive view of the overall market in terms of the value and volume.

Market Segmentation

The global luxury mattress market has been split into different categories based on the different types of the mattress as well as the different applications regarding the user base.

The segment-wise study looks into the growth rates and scope of each product type given the data regarding the production and consumption.

The market split according to type has been given based on the sizes available into:

Below 10 cm

10-30 cm

Above 30 cm



The market split according to applications has been given regarding the end-user segments as home use and commercial use. The data for each of these segments have been taken into consideration and presented with the forecasts for the whole period of 2014-2025.

Regional Overview

The global luxury mattress market report covers various regions around the world including Southeast Asia, Japan, China, North America, Europe, and India among others. The report also includes details on the comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape, industry chain, and the future and historical data categorized according to the regions, applications, and types. The growth rate of the different types of luxury mattresses along with the price analysis and the production procedure is presented in the report. The downstream characteristics and the market share of luxury mattresses are included in the report. Also, for the different regions that are covered the market report is analyzed and forecast for the period from 2019 to 2024.

Industry News

Centuary Mattresses (sic) recently launched ‘The Hybrid Collection’, a luxury mattress range. This marks the entry of the company into the luxury segment category with the latest range targeting niche customers’ demand and has features such as micro spring, Centuary’s Ulti-Matt technology, Green Gel Foam, Contour Cut Foam, Memory Foam. The product offerings are Health Spa, Enigma I, Enigma II, Infinity and Solitaire.

