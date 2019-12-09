Illinois Home Buyers: Never Hire a Home Inspector to Test for Mold. Here's Why.

HIRE UNBIASED​ TEST-ONLY MOLD INSPECTORS

Whether a home inspector or mold inspector, removing bias for both can prove to be a challenge.

NAPERVILLE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- If you’re buying a home in the Chicagoland region, you’re likely planning on doing a home inspection to make sure you’re getting the most bang for your buck. You want to ensure there’s sound plumbing and electrical, a solid foundation and you’re likely curious about pests and mold too. So, who do you turn to?While a home inspector can be good for some things, mold is not one of them. Really? How about a mold inspector? You’re getting close, but not quite there yet. The answer is to hire a mold testing company to better benefit you.Protect Yourself from BiasWhether a home inspector or mold inspector, removing bias for both can prove to be a challenge. A good number of home inspectors are referred by realtors, more specifically the buyer’s realtor, and it’s not uncommon for him or her to downplay a real mold problem. In fact, many home inspectors are reluctant to report or document suspected mold concerns because it actually exceeds their scope of work/standards of practice and may even expose them to unnecessary litigation – a part of the job that home inspectors desperately work hard to avoid.In addition, highlighting a potential problem could ruin the deal on multiple levels that include:• The seller can’t sell the house• The buyer won’t buy the house• The realtor misses out on a commission• The home inspector may hurt his relationship with the realtor• And more…On the flip side, some mold inspectors may have a hidden agenda. For example, maybe they own a mold remediation or removal company too. That’s a little conflict of interest, don’t you think?A mold test only company has no affiliation with mold removal contractors or other related third parties, so you can rest assured you’re getting the facts straight up. It will only run necessary air and surface tests and you’ll get results within the hour.So, if you’re looking for a property overview to help you determine whether to purchase the home or not, a home inspector will do, but, if you’re wanting an unbiased mold report – well – you know what to do. Hire a mold test-only company that’s willing to put their reputation on the line. It’s the only way to go.For information on a mold test only company serving the Chicagoland area, visit: https://www.knowmold.com/.

