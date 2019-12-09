Florida State Parks Foundation elects Tammy Gustafson to Board of Directors

Tammy Gustafson

Senior executive with Universal Parks and Resorts joins Foundation Board

She brings a wealth of experience and expertise and will be a tremendous asset to the Foundation as we further our mission of supporting Florida’s fabulous state parks, the best in the nation.” — Gil Ziffer, President

LONGWOOOD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Florida State Parks Foundation is pleased to announce that Tammy Gustafson has been elected to the Board of Directors.“I am delighted to welcome Tammy to the board”, said Gil Ziffer, Foundation President. “She brings a wealth of experience and expertise and will be a tremendous asset to the Foundation as we further our mission of supporting Florida’s fabulous state parks, the best in the nation.”Gustafson graduated from the Ohio State University and began her career in Marketing and Sales as an account executive for a local FOX affiliate in Columbus, Ohio. After moving to Orlando in 1995, she spent three years in related Marketing and Sales roles as an account executive for a UPN broadcast affiliate and managed major publicity accounts for Gilbert and Manjura Marketing, including St. Johns County, Florida, Visitors and Convention Bureau.Gustafson is currently an Executive with Universal Parks and Resorts and is responsible for Sales Integration across the global sales divisions and works with International teams located in Latin America and the UK. She joined Universal in September of 1997 as part of the Universal Studios Marketing team and was responsible for building the Universal Studios Florida brand on a global basis- growing to three theme parks, a night-time entertainment complex and seven onsite resorts.Appointed by the Governor’s office to the Florida Commission on Tourism, Gustafson served as President of the VISIT FLORIDA Board of Directors from 2014-15 and has been on the board since 2005. She currently serves on the Florida Council of Tourism Leaders. She has also served on the board for the Kissimmee/Osceola County Chamber of Commerce/Osceola Resort Area Council and served as a Past President and Treasurer of the Florida State Parks Foundation.Gustafson brings years of experience and extensive travel industry knowledge to these organizations and has been a part of Leadership Orlando and the Central Florida Chapter of the American Marketing Association.“Throughout its history, the Florida Parks greatest strength has been its volunteers, I am honored to be asked to serve in this capacity," said Tammy Gustafson, Board of Directors. “The best and brightest minds are coming together to help guide and preserve the Real Florida. It’s an exciting time for the Foundation as we work toward the Strategic Goals for the coming year.”The Foundation, founded in 1993 as Friends of Florida State Parks and renamed in 2018, is a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation whose mission is to support and help sustain the Florida Park Service, its 175 award-winning parks and trails, local Friends groups and more than 20,000 park volunteers.It does this through programs that preserve and protect state parks, educate visitors about the value of state parks, encourage community engagement and active use of state parks, and advocacy.The volunteer Board of Directors represent private and public sectors as well as local and statewide interests.



