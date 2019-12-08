Election of Georges Chikoti in line with ACP's goals - FM

Nairobi, ANGOLA, December 8 - The choice of the Angolan Ambassador to Belgium, Georges Chikoti, as new Secretary General of the African Caribbean and Pacific Group of States (ACP) is a guarantee of a secretariat that will match the dynamics of the new world - the Angolan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Manuel Augusto, said on Saturday.,

The Angolan top diplomat made the statement after the ACP Council of Minister elected the Angolan Georges Chicoti as Secretary General of this international institution.

"Indeed, Ambassador Georges Chikoti, for his personal qualities, competence and long experience in the international arena, seems to us to be the right choice at the right time and a guarantee that we will have a dynamic and active secretariat, compatible with the dynamics of a rapidly changing world", the minister said.

Georges Chikoti was elected for a five-year term and he is to take office in March 2020.

