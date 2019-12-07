SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Aurora Cannabis Inc. - ACB

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (“Aurora” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ACB). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.



The investigation concerns whether Aurora and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 14, 2019, post-market, Aurora issued a press release reporting its financial results for its first fiscal quarter of 2020. Among other things, Aurora reported a 24% sequential decline in revenues compared to the fourth fiscal quarter of 2019. Aurora also announced that it was offering early conversion to holders of convertible debentures due in March 2020, ceasing construction of a facility in Denmark, which was expected to save approximately $80 million over the next 12 months, and deferring construction of a facility in Canada in order to conserve approximately $110 million of cash. Discussing Aurora’s financial results on an earnings call that same day, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer stated that during the summer, distributors had “stocked their shelves to the limits,” which had “affected the next quarter in which they didn’t buy as much.” Additionally, Aurora’s Chief Corporate Officer stated “[w]hat we’re seeing is that we obviously moved an awful lot of product in the previous quarter and so it takes time for them to work through the inventories.”

On this news, Aurora’s stock price fell $0.56 per share, or 17.02%, to close at $2.73 per share on November 15, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

