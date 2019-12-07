Court orders seizure of Aenergy, SA assets

ANGOLA, December 7 - According to a note from the Attorney General's Office (PGR), the seizure of the assets happens as regard from indications of breach of contracts with the Ministry of Energy and Water (MINEA) through PROBEL.

The contracts forecast the supplying of turbines for the production of electricity, resulting from a credit line granted to the Angolan State by General Electric Capital, Limited, in the amount of USD 1.1 billion.