Court orders seizure of Aenergy, SA assets
The contracts forecast the supplying of turbines for the production of electricity, resulting from a credit line granted to the Angolan State by General Electric Capital, Limited, in the amount of USD 1.1 billion.
The PGR states that the seizure is the result of the injunction brought by the National Asset Recovery Service, taking account that the assets in question were acquired with public funds without the knowledge of MINEA.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.