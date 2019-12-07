Park Hyatt Siem Reap awards EGBOK with USD 30,000 through the philanthropic Hyatt Community Grant Campaign

Graduating batch of EGBOK students General Manager, Pravin Kumar and HR Director, Mario Mariapan with EGBOK students and their Executive Director, Laurie Parris and Development Manager, Janet Davis EGBOK students in training, making bed

SIEM REAP, SIEM REAP, CAMBODIA, December 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Park Hyatt Siem Reap further solidifies their partnership with EGBOK (Everything’s Gonna Be OK), a Non-Profit Organization in Cambodia by nominating the latter in the worldwide Hyatt Community Grant program. EGBOK was selected among hundreds of applications and the organization received a donation of USD 30,000 from the philanthropic campaign.“We are very happy that EGBOK was selected for the grant as we have been working with them for years. We know that some of their students come from very difficult backgrounds so we see it as a great achievement that we are able to give them this opportunity”, says Mario Mariapan, Director for Human Resources and RiseHy Champion at Park Hyatt Siem Reap. “We are proud that our sincere gesture to help the organization will change more lives and give hope to underserved youths in Cambodia”.This luxury hotel in Siem Reap has been supporting EGBOK since its opening in 2013 with the partnership taking several different forms such as providing guest speakers for their events, and hosting training sessions run by the hotel’s managers from culinary to F&B service, sales and marketing, human resources, front office and the luxury spa in siem reap. The hotel engineering team also comes to the school and student housing to offer and provide repairs and maintenance work to ensure the best possible conditions for the students. There has been a total of 46 volunteers with a combined 2,371 hours for this year alone.Park Hyatt Siem Reap also provides internship opportunities per year and has employed fourteen (14) EGBOK graduates into full-time roles. Furthermore, the resort hosts an annual fundraising event for the organization and they sell merchandise to hotel guests with 100% of the proceeds going towards supporting student program costs. The total donation value for this year is at USD 2,180, which is over and above the grant of USD 30,000.“It’s truly a wonderful feeling how we are able to support the local community and underprivileged young adults through EGBOK,” says Pravin Kumar, General Manager at Park Hyatt Siem Reap. “Our purpose in Hyatt is to ‘care for people so they can be their best’ and I fully believe that we are doing exactly that here in Siem Reap.”EGBOK (Everything’s Gonna Be OK) enables underprivileged young adults in Cambodia to be self-supporting by providing education, training, and employment opportunities. EGBOK utilizes the growing hospitality industry and booming tourism sector as a sustainable means for young adults to break the cycle of poverty that exists in Cambodia today.Their 12-month Training and Internship program provides the skills and training necessary to connect eager students with employers to help them realize their potential as hospitality professionals so that they can live independently.To learn more about EGBOK, please visit this link: http://egbokmission.org/ About Hyatt Community GrantsFunding for Hyatt Community Grants is provided by Hyatt Hotels Foundation, a donor-advised fund created in conjunction with the National Philanthropic Trust. In 2012, 27 Hyatt properties and offices from around the world are awarding more than US$300,000 in grants to nonprofits in their local communities. Since the program’s inception in 2008, Hyatt hotels have awarded more than US$1,350,000 to nonprofit organizations in 103 communities and 34 countries globally. For more information about Hyatt Community Grants, please visit www.hyattthrive/philanthropy.About Hyatt Thrive Hyatt’s global corporate responsibility platform, Hyatt Thrive, is designed to help make our communities places where our associates are proud to work, our guests want to visit, our neighbors want to live and owners want to invest. Harnessing the power of more than 90,000 associates worldwide, Hyatt Thrive brings together teams of passionate people to focus on positive local efforts that create a significant global impact. For more information about Hyatt Thrive, please visit www.HyattThrive.com About Park Hyatt Siem Reap – Park Hyatt Siem Reap is a luxury hotel in Siem Reap that embraces guests with comfort and opulence in each of its 104 luxurious, elegant and spacious rooms and suites. A luxurious home away from home that is strategically located in the heart of the city center, this stylish contemporary retreat adorned with Cambodian art is near the airport, the renowned 12th century ruins of Angkor Wat temple and just a five-minute leisurely walk to the local nightlife scene, Siem Reap Pub Street. Guests are welcomed by warm and inviting five-star service and world-class hospitality. It features sumptuous French and authentic Cambodian food at The Dining Room, refreshing drinks at The Living Room and a delectable array of desserts and light fare at The Glasshouse deli-patisserie. For utmost relaxation and rejuvenation, the hotel has two stunning swimming pools and a selection of invigorating massages and treatments at The Spa. For more information, please visit parkhyattsiemreap.com. Follow Park Hyatt Siem Reap on Facebook, Instagram, Youtube and Twitter and tag photos with #ParkHyattSiemReap and #LuxuryIsPersonal.About Park Hyatt – Park Hyatt hotels provide discerning, affluent business and leisure guests with elegant and luxurious accommodation and offers them highly attentive personal service in an intimate environment. Located in several of the world’s premier destinations, each Park Hyatt hotel is custom designed to combine sophistication with a distinctive regional character. Park Hyatt hotels feature well-appointed guestrooms, meeting and special event space for groups, critically acclaimed art, food and beverage programs, and signature restaurants featuring award-winning chefs.



