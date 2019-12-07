When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: December 06, 2019 FDA Publish Date: December 06, 2019 Product Type: Food & Beverages Prepared Food Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination Company Name: White Castle Frozen Food Division Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Frozen Cheeseburger and hamburger sliders

Company Announcement

White Castle has initiated a voluntary recall of a limited number of frozen 6 pack cheeseburgers, frozen 6 pack hamburgers, frozen 6 pack jalapeno cheeseburgers, and 16 pack hamburgers, 16 pack cheeseburgers for the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenesis an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeriainfection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The voluntary recall will impact product on shelves at select retailers with best by dates ranging from 04 Aug 2020 to 17 Aug 2020. Any product with these dates on shelves is presently being removed. Any product with a best by date before or after these best by dates is not included in the voluntary recall.

To date, public health officials have not reported any illness associated with these products.

“Our number one focus is the safety of our customers and our team members, and as a family owned business, we want to hold ourselves to the absolute highest standards of accountability in all aspects of our business – and especially food safety,” said White Castle Vice President, Jamie Richardson.

White Castle conducts frequent and regular quality assurance tests. A recent sample conducted by a third party laboratory of its frozen sandwiches from one manufacturing facility showed a presence of Listeria monocytogenes halting any shipment of product to customers. Since the problem was identified White Castle has not shipped any product from this facility to customers. Following rigorous safety testing protocols, all impacted production runs have been identified for destruction. White Castle has maintained complete control of all product produced at the facility since the first indication of a problem.

White Castle is taking the following actions at the facility where the problem was identified:

Intensive sanitation and cleaning with guidance from outside food safety experts.

Aggressively elevating already strong food safety testing and manufacturing guidelines.

Conducting comprehensive testing to confirm no presence of listeria in the facility. “This voluntary recall is precautionary and is the right thing to do,” said Richardson.

Customers who may have purchased any of the products indicated (product codes listed below) are urged to dispose of them or return them to the store where they were purchased for an exchange or full refund and to consult with their physician regarding any medical questions.

Customers may also contact White Castle at 1-800-843-2728.

White Castle frozen sandwiches are sold in rectangular cardboard packages and the code date is located on a side panel. Images of the packages being voluntarily recalled are shown below.

Lot Code Best By Date Lot Code Best By Date Lot Code Best By Date H3120791 04AUG2020 H3120793 04AUG2020 C3120795 04AUG2020 H3120891 04AUG2020 H3120893 04AUG2020 C3120895 04AUG2020 H3120991 04AUG2020 H3120993 04AUG2020 C3120995 04AUG2020 H3121091 04AUG2020 H3121093 04AUG2020 C3121095 04AUG2020 H3121191 04AUG2020 H3121193 04AUG2020 C3121195 04AUG2020 H3121291 04AUG2020 H3121293 04AUG2020 C3121295 04AUG2020 H3121391 04AUG2020 H3121393 04AUG2020 C3121395 04AUG2020 H3121491 04AUG2020 H3121493 04AUG2020 C3121495 04AUG2020 H3121591 04AUG2020 H3121593 04AUG2020 C3121595 04AUG2020 H3121691 04AUG2020 H3121693 04AUG2020 C3121695 04AUG2020 H3121791 04AUG2020 H3121793 04AUG2020 C3121795 04AUG2020 H3121891 04AUG2020 H3121893 04AUG2020 C3121895 04AUG2020 H3121991 04AUG2020 H3121993 04AUG2020 C3121995 04AUG2020 H3122091 04AUG2020 H3122093 04AUG2020 C3122095 04AUG2020 H3122191 04AUG2020 H3122193 04AUG2020 C3122195 04AUG2020 H3122291 04AUG2020 H3122293 04AUG2020 C3122295 04AUG2020 H3122391 04AUG2020 H3122393 04AUG2020 C3122395 04AUG2020

Lot Code Best By Date Lot Code Best By Date Lot Code Best By Date C3150791 07AUG2020 C3150693 07AUG2020 C3150795 07AUG2020 C3150891 07AUG2020 C3150793 07AUG2020 C3150895 07AUG2020 C3150991 07AUG2020 C3150893 07AUG2020 C3150995 07AUG2020 C3151091 07AUG2020 C3150993 07AUG2020 C3151095 07AUG2020 C3151191 07AUG2020 C3151093 07AUG2020 C3151195 07AUG2020 C3151291 07AUG2020 C3151193 07AUG2020 C3151295 07AUG2020 C3151391 07AUG2020 C3151293 07AUG2020 C3151395 07AUG2020 C3151491 07AUG2020 C3151393 07AUG2020 C3151495 07AUG2020 C3151591 07AUG2020 C3151493 07AUG2020 C3151595 07AUG2020 C3151691 07AUG2020 C3151593 07AUG2020 C3151695 07AUG2020 C3151791 07AUG2020 C3151693 07AUG2020 C3151795 07AUG2020 C3151891 07AUG2020 C3151793 07AUG2020 C3151895 07AUG2020 C3151991 07AUG2020 C3151893 07AUG2020 C3151995 07AUG2020 C3152091 07AUG2020 C3151993 07AUG2020 C3152095 07AUG2020 C3152191 07AUG2020 C3152093 07AUG2020 C3152195 07AUG2020 C3152291 07AUG2020 C3152193 07AUG2020 C3152295 07AUG2020 C3152391 07AUG2020 C3152293 07AUG2020 C3152395 07AUG2020 C3152393 07AUG2020

Lot Code Best By Date Lot Code Best By Date Lot Code Best By Date J3160791 08AUG2020 J3160693 08AUG2020 C3160795 08AUG2020 J3160891 08AUG2020 J3160793 08AUG2020 C3160895 08AUG2020 J3160991 08AUG2020 J3160893 08AUG2020 C3160995 08AUG2020 J3161091 08AUG2020 J3160993 08AUG2020 C3161095 08AUG2020 J3161191 08AUG2020 J3161093 08AUG2020 C3161195 08AUG2020 J3161291 08AUG2020 J3161193 08AUG2020 C3161295 08AUG2020 J3161391 08AUG2020 J3161293 08AUG2020 C3161395 08AUG2020 J3161491 08AUG2020 J3161393 08AUG2020 C3161495 08AUG2020 J3161591 08AUG2020 J3161493 08AUG2020 C3161595 08AUG2020 J3161691 08AUG2020 J3161593 08AUG2020 C3161695 08AUG2020 J3161791 08AUG2020 J3161693 08AUG2020 C3161795 08AUG2020 J3161891 08AUG2020 J3161793 08AUG2020 C3161895 08AUG2020 J3161991 08AUG2020 J3161893 08AUG2020 C3161995 08AUG2020 J3162091 08AUG2020 J3161993 08AUG2020 C3162095 08AUG2020 J3162191 08AUG2020 J3162093 08AUG2020 C3162195 08AUG2020 J3162291 08AUG2020 J3162193 08AUG2020 C3162295 08AUG2020 J3162391 08AUG2020 J3162293 08AUG2020 C3162395 08AUG2020 J3162393 08AUG2020

Lot Code Best By Date Lot Code Best By Date Lot Code Best By Date C3170791 09AUG2020 C3170693 09AUG2020 C3170795 09AUG2020 C3170891 09AUG2020 C3170793 09AUG2020 C3170895 09AUG2020 C3170991 09AUG2020 C3170893 09AUG2020 C3170995 09AUG2020 C3171091 09AUG2020 C3170993 09AUG2020 C3171095 09AUG2020 C3171191 09AUG2020 C3171093 09AUG2020 C3171195 09AUG2020 C3171291 09AUG2020 C3171193 09AUG2020 C3171295 09AUG2020 C3171391 09AUG2020 C3171293 09AUG2020 C3171395 09AUG2020 C3171491 09AUG2020 C3171393 09AUG2020 C3171495 09AUG2020 C3171591 09AUG2020 C3171493 09AUG2020 C3171595 09AUG2020 C3171691 09AUG2020 C3171593 09AUG2020 C3171695 09AUG2020 C3171791 09AUG2020 C3171693 09AUG2020 C3171795 09AUG2020 C3171891 09AUG2020 C3171793 09AUG2020 C3171895 09AUG2020 C3171991 09AUG2020 C3171893 09AUG2020 C3171995 09AUG2020 C3172091 09AUG2020 C3171993 09AUG2020 C3172095 09AUG2020 C3172191 09AUG2020 C3172093 09AUG2020 C3172195 09AUG2020 C3172291 09AUG2020 C3172193 09AUG2020 C3172295 09AUG2020 C3172391 09AUG2020 C3172293 09AUG2020 C3172395 09AUG2020 C3172393 09AUG2020

Lot Code Best By Date Lot Code Best By Date Lot Code Best By Date C3180791 10AUG2020 C3180693 10AUG2020 C3180795 10AUG2020 C3180891 10AUG2020 C3180793 10AUG2020 C3180895 10AUG2020 C3180991 10AUG2020 C3180893 10AUG2020 C3180995 10AUG2020 C3181091 10AUG2020 C3180993 10AUG2020 C3181095 10AUG2020 C3181191 10AUG2020 C3181093 10AUG2020 C3181195 10AUG2020 C3181291 10AUG2020 C3181193 10AUG2020 C3181295 10AUG2020 C3181391 10AUG2020 C3181293 10AUG2020 C3181395 10AUG2020 C3181491 10AUG2020 C3181393 10AUG2020 C3181495 10AUG2020 C3181591 10AUG2020 C3181493 10AUG2020 C3181595 10AUG2020 C3181691 10AUG2020 C3181593 10AUG2020 C3181695 10AUG2020 C3181791 10AUG2020 C3181693 10AUG2020 C3181795 10AUG2020 C3181891 10AUG2020 C3181793 10AUG2020 C3181895 10AUG2020 C3181991 10AUG2020 C3181893 10AUG2020 C3181995 10AUG2020 C3182091 10AUG2020 C3181993 10AUG2020 C3182095 10AUG2020 C3182191 10AUG2020 C3182093 10AUG2020 C3182195 10AUG2020 C3182291 10AUG2020 C3182193 10AUG2020 C3182295 10AUG2020 C3182391 10AUG2020 C3182293 10AUG2020 C3182395 10AUG2020 C3182393 10AUG2020

Lot Code Best By Date H3190795 11AUG2020 H3190895 11AUG2020 H3190995 11AUG2020 H3191095 11AUG2020 H3191195 11AUG2020 H3191295 11AUG2020 H3191395 11AUG2020 H3191495 11AUG2020 H3191595 11AUG2020 H3191695 11AUG2020 H3191795 11AUG2020 H3191895 11AUG2020 H3191995 11AUG2020 H3192095 11AUG2020 H3192195 11AUG2020 H3192295 11AUG2020 H3192395 11AUG2020

Lot Code Best By Date Lot Code Best By Date Lot Code Best By Date C3220791 14AUG2020 C3220693 14AUG2020 C3220795 14AUG2020 C3220891 14AUG2020 C3220793 14AUG2020 C3220895 14AUG2020 C3220991 14AUG2020 C3220893 14AUG2020 C3220995 14AUG2020 C3221091 14AUG2020 C3220993 14AUG2020 C3221095 14AUG2020 C3221191 14AUG2020 C3221093 14AUG2020 C3221195 14AUG2020 C3221291 14AUG2020 C3221193 14AUG2020 C3221295 14AUG2020 C3221391 14AUG2020 C3221293 14AUG2020 C3221395 14AUG2020 C3221491 14AUG2020 C3221393 14AUG2020 C3221495 14AUG2020 C3221591 14AUG2020 C3221493 14AUG2020 C3221595 14AUG2020 C3221691 14AUG2020 C3221593 14AUG2020 C3221695 14AUG2020 C3221791 14AUG2020 C3221693 14AUG2020 C3221795 14AUG2020 C3221891 14AUG2020 C3221793 14AUG2020 C3221895 14AUG2020 C3221991 14AUG2020 C3221893 14AUG2020 C3221995 14AUG2020 C3222091 14AUG2020 C3221993 14AUG2020 C3222095 14AUG2020 C3222191 14AUG2020 C3222093 14AUG2020 C3222195 14AUG2020 C3222291 14AUG2020 C3222193 14AUG2020 C3222295 14AUG2020 C3222391 14AUG2020 C3222293 14AUG2020 C3222395 14AUG2020 C3222393 14AUG2020

Lot Code Best By Date Lot Code Best By Date Lot Code Best By Date C3230791 15AUG2020 C3230693 15AUG2020 C3230795 15AUG2020 C3230891 15AUG2020 C3230793 15AUG2020 C3230895 15AUG2020 C3230991 15AUG2020 C3230893 15AUG2020 C3230995 15AUG2020 C3231091 15AUG2020 C3230993 15AUG2020 C3231095 15AUG2020 C3231191 15AUG2020 C3231093 15AUG2020 C3231195 15AUG2020 C3231291 15AUG2020 C3231193 15AUG2020 C3231295 15AUG2020 C3231391 15AUG2020 C3231293 15AUG2020 C3231395 15AUG2020 C3231491 15AUG2020 C3231393 15AUG2020 C3231495 15AUG2020 C3231591 15AUG2020 C3231493 15AUG2020 C3231595 15AUG2020 C3231691 15AUG2020 C3231593 15AUG2020 C3231695 15AUG2020 C3231791 15AUG2020 C3231693 15AUG2020 C3231795 15AUG2020 C3231891 15AUG2020 C3231793 15AUG2020 C3231895 15AUG2020 C3231991 15AUG2020 C3231893 15AUG2020 C3231995 15AUG2020 C3232091 15AUG2020 C3231993 15AUG2020 C3232095 15AUG2020 C3232191 15AUG2020 C3232093 15AUG2020 C3232195 15AUG2020 C3232291 15AUG2020 C3232193 15AUG2020 C3232295 15AUG2020 C3232391 15AUG2020 C3232293 15AUG2020 C3232395 15AUG2020 C3232393 15AUG2020

Lot Code Best By Date Lot Code Best By Date Lot Code Best By Date C3240791 16AUG2020 C3240693 16AUG2020 C3240795 16AUG2020 C3240891 16AUG2020 C3240793 16AUG2020 C3240895 16AUG2020 C3240991 16AUG2020 C3240893 16AUG2020 C3240995 16AUG2020 C3241091 16AUG2020 C3240993 16AUG2020 C3241095 16AUG2020 C3241191 16AUG2020 C3241093 16AUG2020 C3241195 16AUG2020 C3241291 16AUG2020 C3241193 16AUG2020 C3241295 16AUG2020 C3241391 16AUG2020 C3241293 16AUG2020 C3241395 16AUG2020 C3241491 16AUG2020 C3241393 16AUG2020 C3241495 16AUG2020 C3241591 16AUG2020 C3241493 16AUG2020 C3241595 16AUG2020 C3241691 16AUG2020 C3241593 16AUG2020 C3241695 16AUG2020 C3241791 16AUG2020 C3241693 16AUG2020 C3241795 16AUG2020 C3231891 16AUG2020 C3241793 16AUG2020 C3241895 16AUG2020 C3241991 16AUG2020 C3241893 16AUG2020 C3241995 16AUG2020 C3242091 16AUG2020 C3241993 16AUG2020 C3242095 16AUG2020 C3242191 16AUG2020 C3242093 16AUG2020 C3242195 16AUG2020 C3242291 16AUG2020 C3242193 16AUG2020 C3242295 16AUG2020 C3242391 16AUG2020 C3242293 16AUG2020 C3242395 16AUG2020 C3242393 16AUG2020

Lot Code Best By Date Lot Code Best By Date Lot Code Best By Date C3250791 17AUG2020 C3250693 17AUG2020 C3250795 17AUG2020 C3250891 17AUG2020 C3250793 17AUG2020 C3250895 17AUG2020 C3250991 17AUG2020 C3250893 17AUG2020 C3250995 17AUG2020 C3251091 17AUG2020 C3250993 17AUG2020 C3251095 17AUG2020 C3251191 17AUG2020 C3251093 17AUG2020 C3251195 17AUG2020 C3251291 17AUG2020 C3251193 17AUG2020 C3251295 17AUG2020 C3251391 17AUG2020 C3251293 17AUG2020 C3251395 17AUG2020 C3251491 17AUG2020 C3251393 17AUG2020 C3251495 17AUG2020 C3251591 17AUG2020 C3251493 17AUG2020 C3251595 17AUG2020 C3251691 17AUG2020 C3251593 17AUG2020 C3251695 17AUG2020 C3251791 17AUG2020 C3251693 17AUG2020 C3251795 17AUG2020 C3251891 17AUG2020 C3251793 17AUG2020 C3251895 17AUG2020 C3251991 17AUG2020 C3251893 17AUG2020 C3251995 17AUG2020 C3252091 17AUG2020 C3251993 17AUG2020 C3252095 17AUG2020 C3252191 17AUG2020 C3252093 17AUG2020 C3252195 17AUG2020 C3252291 17AUG2020 C3252193 17AUG2020 C3252295 17AUG2020 C3252391 17AUG2020 C3252293 17AUG2020 C3252395 17AUG2020 C3252393 17AUG2020