House Democrats Restore the Full Protections of the Voting Rights Act

Today, the House passed H.R. 4, the Voting Rights Advancement Act (VRAA), which was introduced by Rep. Terri Sewell of Selma, Alabama. Since the 2013 Shelby County v. Holder Supreme Court case gutted key provisions of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, nearly two-dozen states have implemented voter suppression tactics restricting Americans’ right to vote. After years of Republican inaction to address this voter suppression, I’m pleased the Democratic Majority passed the VRAA to restore the Voting Rights Act to its full strength. Now that it has passed the House, I urge Senator McConnell to take up this legislation and pass it.

Next week, the House will vote on H.R. 3, The Elijah E. Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now Act. This legislation makes good on Democrats’ promise to lower prescription drug prices for the American people. This legislation will help level the playing field for American consumers who pay more for prescription drugs than people overseas by giving Medicare the power to negotiate directly with drug companies and make the lower prices negotiated by Medicare available to Americans with private insurance. It will also reinvest savings to expand Medicare’s benefits to include dental, vision and hearing; assist innovation in the search for new cures and treatments; and help combat the opioid crisis. Too many Americans struggle with the skyrocketing cost of prescription drugs, and I hope every Member supports this bill to bring down prices when it comes to the House Floor.

After the American people heard overwhelming evidence of the President’s abuse of power when witnesses testified before the Intelligence Committee, the Judiciary Committee heard from constitutional experts this week on why his abuse of power is grounds for impeachment. No one is above the law, not even the President. In light of the evidence presented, Speaker Pelosi instructed House Chairmen to move forward with drafting articles of impeachment. We will continue to pursue this inquiry with the solemnity and seriousness it deserves and continue to uphold our duty to defend the Constitution and our democracy.

Sincerely yours, Steny H. Hoyer

