Sunwing offers unbelievable deals on all inclusive vacations with its Best Beach Bargains Sale

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bargain hunters can now score their ideal beach getaway for less with Sunwing’s Best Beach Bargains Sale! From now until December 13, 2019, the tour operator is offering unbelievable deals on vacation packages to resorts across Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. With winter departures in high demand and vacation packages priced to sell out fast, sun-seekers will have to act quickly to if they want to Vacation Better for less.



For a limited time, travellers can score an amazing deal on popular beachfront resort Vista Sol Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic . Located on one of the world’s most beautiful beaches, Bavaro Beach, this family-friendly resort offers activities and entertainment for all ages including a kids club, dance lessons and complimentary non-motorized water sports.

Another popular option among families included in the sale is Memories Varadero Beach Resort . Set on a pristine white-sand beach overlooking the Caribbean Sea, this resort offers activities and amenities for all ages. Plus, families can take their travel budget even further with Smile Resorts™ inclusions where up to two kids (aged 2-12 years) Stay, Play and Eat FREE!

Those looking to save on a luxury beach vacation can choose to stay at Grand Sunset Princess All Suites and Spa Resort in Riviera Maya . Situated on sparkling white-sand shores, this popular beachfront resort features spectacular suites, some with swim-out access, and delicious à la carte restaurants serving authentic Mexican fare, fresh seafood and more.

All Sunwing vacation packages include return flights on Sunwing Airlines where passengers can enjoy award-winning inflight service, complimentary non-alcoholic beverage service and a buy on board selection of snacks and light meals including the World Famous Original Smoked Meat from iconic Montreal-based Schwartz’s Deli along with dishes inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Passengers also benefit from a generous complimentary 23kg checked luggage allowance. For additional perks, including additional baggage allowance and legroom, customers can upgrade to Elite Plus from just $50 per sector.

For more information or to book, visit www.sunwing.ca or contact your travel agent.

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from over 33 airports across Canada to more than 45 popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing is consistently voted the top leisure airline by travel agents and is the perennial winner of the Consumer Choice Award. Customers can look forward to starting their vacation off with award-winning inflight service, which features a complimentary glass of sparkling wine*, non-alcoholic beverage service; together with a buy on board menu of light meals and snacks, including kids’ choices, the World Famous Original Smoked Meat from the iconic Montreal-based Schwartz’s Deli along with delicious menu options inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Sunwing customers also benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. Sunwing supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid. Sunwing matches all donations the Foundation receives through its Spare Change Program on board Sunwing Airlines, no administrative fees are collected and 100% of the proceeds go to charity.

*Service may be unavailable on select flights

For all media enquiries, please contact:

Rachel Goldrick

Senior Corporate Communications Manager

Sunwing Vacations

1-800-387-5602 | media@sunwing.ca

https://www.facebook.com/SunwingVacations

https://twitter.com/SunwingVacay

https://www.instagram.com/sunwingvacations

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzjZ-lcuaqBQH7Sq0u3ru7A

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cdfa162b-0c90-422b-b79c-a7a608f12ad8

Best Beach Bargains Bargain hunters can now score their ideal beach getaway for less with Sunwing’s Best Beach Bargains Sale!



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.